INA GARTEN IS BACK WITH BRAND-NEW RECIPES AND TIPS IN BAREFOOT CONTESSA: COOK LIKE A PRO ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27TH AT 12PM ET/PT

09/18/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

NEW YORK - September 18, 2019 - Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, returns with new recipes and tips for home cooks in a brand-new season of Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro, premiering Sunday, October 27th at 12pm ET/PT on Food Network. Shot at her home in East Hampton, New York, Ina explores Italian dishes, make-ahead entertaining and holiday brunches this season - and she even has a twist on Thanksgiving dinner.

'Ina's new season starts with casual fall meals and takes us right through holiday celebrations,' said Courtney White, President, Food Network. 'Our audience is sure to be inspired by her signature tips and recipes to create their own home-cooked dishes.'

'I'll show everyone how to go to a grocery store, buy perfectly good ingredients, and make delicious, easy dishes that will delight everyone at their table,' said Ina.

The season premiere show is all about store-bought ingredients that help Ina make really easy savory and sweet dishes. Shortcuts like ready-made pound cake wow in her Raspberry Baked Alaska with Fresh Raspberry Sauce and she makes delicious Turkey Sandwiches with Brussels Sprouts Slaw easy with deli-sliced turkey. Store-bought marinara sauce is the secret to her Roasted Eggplant Parmesan, and she makes Sweet RedPepper Hummus party-worthy from simple pantry ingredients.

Ina Garten is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author of eleven cookbooks and the host of Food Network's Emmy Award-winning Barefoot Contessa. Her most recent book Cook Like a Pro was released in October 2018. She lives in East Hampton, New York, with her husband, Jeffrey.

Viewers can browse Ina's top recipes, watch videos and brush up on their entertaining skills at FoodNetwork.com/BarefootContessa and learn more about Ina, her bestselling cookbooks, and her Emmy Award-winning® television show at BarefootContessa.com. Join the conversation on social media @InaGarten and #BarefootContessa.

# # #

FOOD NETWORK (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to nearly 100 million U.S. households and draws over 46 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine's rate base has grown 13 times and is the No. 2 best-selling monthly magazine on the newsstand, with 13.5 million readers. Food Network is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories; the portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 17:51:02 UTC
