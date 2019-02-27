INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY PROVIDES CRITICAL CONTEXT TO THE INSTANTANEOUS DECISIONS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT IN BODY CAM: BEHIND THE BADGE

Through the expert eyes of former FBI Tactical Instructor, Greg Shaffer, BODY CAM: BEHIND THE BADGE unpacks the real-life decisions officers make to minimize harm to civilians - and themselves - while trying to bring dangerous suspects safely under control. The visceral body cam footage shows the tactics deployed by officers as they face deadly shooters, fugitives who use vehicles as weapons, and unpredictable and ruthless criminals. What are the tell-tale signs that warn officers that a suspect is a threat? How do officers assess the odds, and how do they choose whether to follow or ignore their training to protect themselves and innocent bystanders? Including new reflections from the officers who were profiled in Season 1 of Investigation Discovery's hit series BODY CAM, as well as one new segment each episode pulled from the digital series BODY CAM: CAPTURED, Shaffer unpacks how officers respond to these unpredictable threats and how their training protects them and the public in moments of extreme danger. The five-part series BODY CAM: BEHIND THE BADGE premieres on Tuesday, February 26 at 11/10c on Investigation Discovery.

In BODY CAM: BEHIND THE BADGE, Shaffer provides expert commentary to the decision-making process of law enforcement, providing critical context to their decisions and providing a raw understanding for viewers at home. Stories from Season 1 of BODY CAM and the digital series BODY CAM: CAPTURED are studied and explained while interviews with featured law enforcement are provided as they reflect on the life-or-death situations.

The episode rundown for BODY CAM: BEHIND THE BADGE is below:

ON THE RUN

Premieres Tuesday, February 26 at 11/10c

A suspected shoplifter steals a police car and flees at high speed. A man with an AK47 ambushes an officer, takes his cruiser, and starts a deadly game of bluff. Greg Shaffer unpacks the tactics officers use.

LIFELINE

Premieres Tuesday, March 5 at 11/10c

Single officers on patrol always face danger. When routine stops turn into life-and-death struggles, officers must make split-second decisions. Greg Shaffer explains how officers train for deadly threats.

LINE OF ATTACK

Premieres Tuesday, March 12 a 11/10c

Even an ordinary police call can spiral out of control: a routine traffic stop, a domestic dispute in a quiet suburb, and even a pedestrian walking on the highway. Greg Shaffer reveals the tactics used by officers in escalating scenarios.

THE THIN BLUE LINE

Premieres Tuesday, March 19 at 11/10c

A stolen SUV. A hijacked garbage truck. Unlikely weapons. Police officers face surprising hazards which can come without warning. Greg Shaffer talks through how officers assess and respond to being blindsided and unpredictable threats.

THE NEGOTIATOR

Premieres Tuesday, March 26 at 11/10c

To talk, or to taser? How do officers get past a man with knives threatening his partner and baby? Greg Shaffer unpacks how officers make the call, and when talking and listening are truly the best weapons.

ABOUT GREG SHAFFER

Shaffer is a retired FBI agent, an experienced security risk management professional, and former Hostage Rescue Team (HRT) member with significant international experience. He founded his company, Shaffer Security Group, to provide strategic security services to organizations, governments, and individuals. The author of 'Stay Safe,' Shaffer provides executive management with risk management solutions to protect people, assets and property.

ABOUT BODY CAM

Taking viewers on the ultimate ride-along, Investigation Discovery announces BODY CAM, a gripping new series that gives viewers their own eyewitness look at the life-or-death instant decisions of policework, as told by officers' own body camera footage. Offering an immersive portrayal of life on the streets, BODY CAM engages a unique storytelling technique combining the body camera footage with first-hand accounts to virtually place viewers in harrowing moments as the suspense builds and the tension rises. Each episode tells multiple stories of those who vowed to protect and serve in unflinching detail, offering viewers their own personal perspective of officers in life-threatening circumstances. From domestic disputes to ambushes and traffic stops gone dangerously awry, BODY CAM profiles just how quickly seemingly routine situations can escalate into tragic altercations.

BODY CAM is produced for Investigation Discovery by Arrow Media with Nick Metcalfe as executive producer. For Investigation Discovery, Thomas Cutler is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is SVP of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.

