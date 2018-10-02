New Science Series – Mega Machines: Sea Giants Premieres 10/11

NEW SCIENCE CHANNEL SERIES DIVES DEEP INTO THE LATEST MARITIME TECHNOLOGY

MEGA MACHINES: SEA GIANTS PREMIERES THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11 AT 10PM

ENGINEERING CATASTROPHES RETURNS FOR SEASON TWO AT 9PM

(New York) - Every mystery and danger of the sea is a technological challenge waiting to be overcome. From deep-sea danger to mega holiday cruises, helping rivers flow, and harvesting power, a new Science Channel eight-episode series dives in deep to unlock the ultimate challenges of extreme maritime environments. MEGA MACHINES: SEA GIANTS premieres Thursday, October 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

MEGA MACHINES: SEA GIANTS highlights the new tools and technology that are pushing the limits in the world's most unruly bodies of water. The series looks at a state-of-the-art ocean miner used to extract the salts used to manufacture modern plastics. Two new multi-mission fireboats in Long Beach, California that can project water or foam 600 feet and higher than a 20-story building. The world's biggest tidal turbine used to harness water as a source of unlimited energy. A heavyweight dredging project in Charleston, South Carolina that if successful, will completely transform its harbor, allowing this southern city to boast the deepest port on the Eastern Seaboard.

'This series puts the spotlight on how important the world's waterways continue to be,' said Marc Etkind, General Manager, Science Channel. 'From shipping to climate change and tourism, this is the mind-blowing technology engineered to deal with the issues that only water can present.'

Also looked at is a robo-shipping port; In Hawaii, RIMPAC, the world's largest international maritime warfare exercise showcases how a navy fleet is organized in action; and a mega cruise port in Miami that explores the technology behind operating the largest passenger port in the world.

At 9PM on October 11 ENGINEERING CATASTROPHES returns for its second season. Humans have been building for more than 10,000 years - we're engineering experts and yet every year, tales emerge of construction calamities from all over the world. From the extraordinary to the ridiculous, this series uncovers the epic fails and near misses engineers would rather not talk about. The series looks at what went wrong, investigates why these building blunders went undiscovered and reveal how they are being fixed. Highlights this season include a San Francisco skyscraper that continues to sink, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and a street in Baltimore that collapsed into a railroad.

MEGA MACHINES: SEA GIANTS is produced by Arcadia Entertainment for Science Channel. Executive producer for Arcadia is John Wesley Chisolm. Christine Nussbaum is producer for Science Channel.

ENGINEERING CATASTROPHES is produced for Science Channel by BriteSpark Films. For BriteSpark Films, Nick Godwin is the executive producer. For Science Channel, Christine Nussbaum is the producer.

