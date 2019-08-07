OWN ANNOUNCES CELEBRITY GUESTS FOR “OWN SPOTLIGHT: BLACK WOMEN OWN THE CONVERSATION” PREMIERING AUGUST 24

Stacey Abrams, Winnie Harlow, Tina Lifford, Nicole Byer, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Monica, Dulcé Sloan, and Dr. Nadine Burke Harris Discuss Key Issues with 100 Black Women

LOS ANGELES - OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and OZY Media announced today the new series 'OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation' to premiere on Saturday, August 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT exclusively on OWN, with celebrities and thought leaders including rising star politician Stacey Abrams, model and activist Winnie Harlow, actresses Tina Lifford and Ryan Michelle Bathe, singer Monica, comedians Nicole Byer and Dulcé Sloan, California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, and more.

The series features intimate conversations about important issues with honest opinions and surprising solutions that put people first. Emmy-winning presenter Carlos Watson hosts the panelists and 100 Black women across four episodes focusing on love and relationships, motherhood, beauty, and mind, body and soul.

OZY's unique primetime shows have included, 'The Contenders: 16 for '16' a look inside the most dramatic 16 U.S. presidential campaigns in recent history, 'Take On America,' a groundbreaking town hall series featuring 100 voices, celebrity panels, and one explosive conversation, 'Third Rail,' the timely and provocative chat show where nothing is off-limits, and 'Breaking Big' which explores how some of the world's most influential leaders broke through. OZY Fest, OZY's annual festival of ideas in New York's Central Park, has featured Vice President Joe Biden, Rose McGowan, Malcolm Gladwell, Laverne Cox, Salman Rushdie, Michelle Wolf and Roxane Gay.

'OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation' is produced by OZY Media. Executive Producers are Carlos Watson, Fay Schlesinger, Samir Rao, Marion Cunningham, Michael Melamedoff, Rufus Lusk, and Jennifer Ryan. Jennifer Ryan also serves as showrunner.

'OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation' is being presented in partnership with Dove, Baby Dove, and Shea Moisture.

