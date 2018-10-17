PEOPLE MAGAZINE: SEXIEST CHEF ALIVE TO BE REVEALED IN PRIMETIME SPECIAL ON FOOD NETWORK

Hosted by PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle, One-Hour Special Premieres November 1st at 8pm ET/PT

Ten Up-And-Coming Chefs in the Running for Coveted Title to Coincide with PEOPLE's 'Sexiest Man Alive' Issue on Newsstands Nationwide November 9th

NEW YORK - October 17, 2018 - Host and PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle gives viewers an up-close look at ten rising culinary stars who are in the running for the title of 'Sexiest Chef Alive,' in the one-hour primetime special, People Magazine: Sexiest Chef Alive, premiering on Thursday, November 1 st at 8pm ET/PT on Food Network. Follow along as these talented chefs discuss their culinary philosophies, while sharing a sneak peek into their personal lives as viewers are introduced to family and coworkers, showcasing all the unique qualities that make these chefs so appealing. Go behind the scenes to learn how the 'Sexiest Chef' category is created and the criteria used to determine which chef receives the ultimate honor, while also being featured in PEOPLE's annual 'Sexiest Man Alive' issue on newsstands Friday, November 9th.

The ten chefs competing for the coveted title are: Eric Adjepong (Co-Owner and Executive Chef of Pinch and Plate, Washington, D.C.); Jordan Andino (Co-owner and Chef of Flip Sigi, New York City); Ryan Durant (Owner and Executive Chef of Assaggio, Branford, CT); Deuki Hong (Owner and Executive Chef of Sunday Hospitality Group, San Francisco); Andrew Isabella (Executive Chef of BeetleCat, Atlanta); Edouardo Jordan (Executive Chef of JuneBaby and Salare, Seattle); Louis Maldonado (Executive Chef of Amara, San Francisco); Thiago Silva (Executive Pastry Chef Consultant, Catch Restaurant Group, New York City); Johnny Spero (Owner and Executive Chef of Reverie, Washington, D.C.); and Kevin Tien (Owner and Executive Chef of Himitsu, Washington, D.C.).

People Magazine: Sexiest Chef Alive is created in partnership with PEOPLE and produced by Four M Studios.

###

FOOD NETWORK (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to nearly 100 million U.S. households and draws over 46 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine's rate base has grown 13 times and is the No. 2 best-selling monthly magazine on the newsstand, with 13.5 million readers. Food Network is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

PEOPLE

Meredith Corporation's PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism when it launched as a weekly in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Ubiquitous and still at the center of pop culture more than 40 years later, the PEOPLE brand is accessible across all media and platforms (print, digital, video, OTT, mobile, social) bringing more than 100 million consumers a unique mix of breaking entertainment news, exclusive photos, video, unparalleled access to the red carpet, celebrities, and in-depth reporting on the most compelling newsmakers of our time. An essential component of PEOPLE's editorial vision remains human interest stories, which touch and often mirror the lives of our passionate audience. ComScore ranks the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Digital Network No. 1 in the entertainment news category. And now, the PeopleTV app offers a free, advertiser-supported OTT streaming video service. PEOPLE is an award-winning 24/7 news organization headquartered in NYC with reporters worldwide. For more information visit PEOPLE.com and follow @people on Twitter and Instagram, @peoplemag on Facebook, and the PEOPLE channel on YouTube and on Snapchat's Discover.

About Four M Studios

Four M Studios (formerly Time Inc. Productions), the television production division of Meredith Corporation, is a full-service production company creating premium long-form content distributed on all platforms globally. Formed in 2016, the division touts an in-house award-winning creative team, state-of-the-art studios and post-production facilities in New York and Los Angeles. The content and spirit of Meredith's powerful and trusted iconic brands provide unlimited inspiration for Four M Studio shows. The Studio also develops shows independent of Meredith brands. The group won an Emmy in 2017 for 'A Year in Space' on PBS, and its shows have aired on or are in development with ABC, Apple, Netflix, Paramount Network, FOX, A&E, Investigation Discovery and other major networks.