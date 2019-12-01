Log in
Discovery, Inc.

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report  
News 
News

ProSieben CEO sees no merit in merger with Mediaset - Sueddeutsche Zeitung

0
12/01/2019 | 10:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: Press briefing with ProSiebenSat.1 Media CEO Max Conze in Berlin

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 sees no merit in a potential merger with top shareholder Mediaset, its chief executive told a newspaper.

Controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Mediaset now holds 15.1% of ProSieben and could raise that stake to just below 20%, a source told Reuters last month.

"I'm very sceptical with regard to a structural merger of our companies," ProSieben Chief Executive Max Conze told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview.

"It wouldn't be impossible but the modest synergies would not justify a merger, because implementation would be complex, lengthy and expensive."

Conze said he would meet with Mediaset on Monday to find out more about its intentions as a shareholder, adding he would not be surprised if the Italian group raised its stake.

He said it would make more sense to first launch Joyn, ProSieben's streaming joint venture with Discovery Inc, in Italy, adding there was great interest across Europe.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DISCOVERY, INC. -0.54% 32.94 Delayed Quote.33.14%
MEDIASET -1.61% 2.744 End-of-day quote.1.64%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 0.48% 13.61 Delayed Quote.-12.48%
VIVENDI 0.00% 24.92 Real-time Quote.17.11%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 145 M
EBIT 2019 3 297 M
Net income 2019 2 122 M
Debt 2019 14 237 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,25x
EV / Sales2020 2,96x
Capitalization 21 977 M
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 34,64  $
Last Close Price 32,94  $
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.33.14%21 977
FOX CORPORATION-25.69%21 988
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.37.13%4 970
HUYA INC.36.30%4 619
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-34.73%3 922
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-9.84%3 353
