Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery Inc    DISCA

DISCOVERY INC

(DISCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ProSieben second-quarter revenues ahead 4% as growth areas offset TV ad slide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 01:50am EDT
The logo of Germany's commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG is pictured at their headquarters in Unterfoehring

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat 1 Media reported a 4% rise in second-quarter revenue as growth at its content and e-commerce divisions offset a slide in advertising at its core TV franchise.

ProSieben said adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 18%, as expected, as it invested in new productions to freshen its slate of local programming.

"These investments are now reflected in adjusted EBITDA – a planned and conscious decision to invest in the future of ProSiebenSat.1," CEO Max Conze said in a statement.

"We are convinced this will pay off and we are on the right track focusing on local and digital."

The Munich-based company confirmed its guidance for the full year, with an EBITDA margin goal of 22-25% and a mid-single-digit percentage increase in revenues.

Conze, hired a year ago after a series of earnings misses, has sought to recast ProSieben as a digital media and commerce player capable of withstanding the viewing revolution wrought by streaming services like Netflix.

In June, ProSieben launched its own streaming venture with Discovery Inc, called Joyn, which has attracted 3.8 million active users across all devices and counts 2.4 million installed apps.

TV ad revenues declined by 3% in the second quarter, even as ProSieben reported its best audience share in four years thanks to hit shows including "The Masked Singer".

That was more than offset by a 28% gain in revenues at production unit Red Arrow Studios, an increase of 18% percent at e-commerce division Nucom, and a 26% rise in digital and smart advertising, ProSieben said.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DISCOVERY INC 1.23% 29.54 Delayed Quote.17.95%
NETFLIX 0.80% 310.1 Delayed Quote.15.86%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA -2.88% 11.45 Delayed Quote.-26.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY INC
01:50aProSieben second-quarter revenues ahead 4% as growth areas offset TV ad slide
RE
08/06DISCOVERY : NEW SEASON PREMIERE OF HGTV'S ‘FLIP OR FLOP' DELIVERS A 1.07 L..
PU
08/06DISCOVERY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/06DISCOVERY : CEO Says 'Television Industry Is Far From Dead'
DJ
08/06DISCOVERY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
08/06DISCOVERY : Beats Analysts' 2Q Earnings Estimates Due To Tax Break
DJ
08/06DISCOVERY : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
08/06DISCOVERY : Reports second quarter 2019 results
PU
08/06DISCOVERY : SCIENCE CHANNEL GOING BIG ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT WITH NEW SERIES MONSTER..
AQ
08/06DISCOVERY : SHARE GAINS MAKE COMPANY #1 FOR WOMEN VIEWERSHIP ACROSS ALL OF TELEV..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 165 M
EBIT 2019 3 229 M
Net income 2019 2 094 M
Debt 2019 14 292 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,78x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,07x
EV / Sales2020 2,79x
Capitalization 20 026 M
Chart DISCOVERY INC
Duration : Period :
Discovery Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 35,00  $
Last Close Price 29,54  $
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY INC17.95%20 037
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-28.32%4 487
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC23.41%4 473
HUYA INC - ADR29.91%4 437
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-12.10%3 460
TEGNA INC38.91%3 267
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group