RISE AND ‘SHINE: TV'S FAVORITE OUTLAWS HEAD BACK TO THE WOODS FOR AN ALL NEW SEASON OF MOONSHINERS

Tickle Returns To The Outlaw Side In The All New Season

Premiering Tuesday, November 19 at 9pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel

(New York) - With centuries of moonshining heritage on the line, Appalachia's most daring outlaw distillers head back to the woods to make authentic American spirits and fight for their historic way of life in an all new season of Discovery Channel's hit series MOONSHINERS premiering Tuesday, November 19 at 9pm ET/PT .

Viewers will also be able to catch the current season, along with past seasons of MOONSHINERS, on the Discovery GO app - free with their paid TV subscription. For updates on Moonshiners, visit Discovery.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using #Moonshiners.

Deep in the most remote corners of Appalachia, the challenge of turning raw local ingredients into high-dollar shine - while simultaneously competing with rival shiners and evading law enforcement - has never been more complex. Facing unprecedented demand for real backwoods liquor, the shiners must scale up their secret distilling operations and devise more innovative recipes, making it all the more difficult to practice their age-old craft in the shadows.

For the surviving Moonshiners, ingenuity, loyalty and tradition will be tested like never before.

Fresh out of jail, Tickle chases the siren call of the backwoods, teaming up with legendary outlaw shiners Henry and Kenny Law to make high-proof, high-dollar liquor. Tickle's best friend and legal shiner, Tim Smith, finds it hard to resist the allure of their former partnership on the outlaw side. After rediscovering legendary shiner Popcorn Sutton's multi-grain moonshine, Mark and Digger attempt to reverse-engineer a recipe that was decades ahead of its time. It's the biggest bet they've taken, and one that will put them at odds with a rival shiner. Mike and Daniel face a crossroads after an injury disrupts their massive backwoods build and drives a wedge in their partnership. Josh overcomes a broken back and finds a new partner to help build his most ambitious underground still site yet, carrying on four generations of family tradition in outlaw moonshine.

With higher demand and more money comes greater risk, but the everyday antiheroes of MOONSHINERS are determined to keep the code of the backwoods while pushing the envelope of ingenuity to make the finest liquor money can buy.

MOONSHINERS is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment. Executive producers for Magilla Entertainment are Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox and Chris Tetens with David Jacobs serving as co-executive producer. For Discovery Channel, executive producer is Bill Howard and associate producer is Paola Espinosa.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 100.8 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com. -

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour to create the Global Home of Golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Turbo/Velocity, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit www.corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About Magilla Entertainment

Founded in 2009, Magilla Entertainment is one of the nation's largest independently owned production companies in non-scripted TV. Magilla has enjoyed success from a diverse portfolio of over 45 separate and unique series including hit shows such as Discovery's Moonshiners, Diesel Brothers, Dirty Mudder Truckers, TLC's Long Island Medium, HGTV's Beach and Lake Front Bargain Hunt franchises, as well as History Channel's American Ripper, Mega Doc Cars That Built America and the one-hour documentary Rise Up: The Movement That Changed America and The Snap Original Stunt Brothers. For more information, visit www.magilla.tv.

###