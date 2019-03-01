SCIENCE CHANNEL GOES INSIDE THE MINDS OF GENIUSES FOR TWO-HOUR SPECIAL EINSTEIN AND HAWKING: UNLOCKING THE UNIVERSE

PREMIERING SUNDAY, MARCH 10 AT 8PM

(New York) - Science Channel will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the passing of one the greatest scientific minds the world has ever known, theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, with a two-hour special that explores his connection to Albert Einstein, and their enormous influence on our understanding of the Universe. Einstein's general theory of relativity laid the groundwork for much of modern physics, including Hawking's work on black holes and the Big Bang. Hawking's landmark best seller, A Brief History of Time, introduced these theories in layman's terms to a mass audience, catapulting Hawking to a level of science superstardom not seen since Einstein. EINSTEIN AND HAWKING: UNLOCKING THE UNIVERSE premieres Sunday, March 10 at 8pm ET/PT on Science Channel.

'Joining forces with the best storytellers at the BBC, we've gathered some of the biggest names in physics to help put the spotlight on the mind-blowing discoveries of Einstein and Hawking,' said Marc Etkind, General Manager, Science Channel.

Einstein and Hawking's genius allowed for the greatest advances in our scientific understanding of the Universe and inspired a new generation who are working at the forefront of experimental physics. With the help of some of today's top scientific minds, including American physicists Rai Weiss and Kip Thorne, who shared the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics, EINSTEIN AND HAWKING: UNLOCKING THE UNIVERSE looks at how, for nearly a century, scientists have been trying to marry general relativity and quantum mechanics together. Also heard from are cosmologist Janna Levin of Barnard College at Columbia University, Ford Foundation Professor of Physics at Brown University Jim Gates, and theoretical physicist, mathematician and string theorist Brian Greene.

EINSTEIN AND HAWKING: UNLOCKING THE UNIVERSE is produced by BBC for Science Channel. Executive Producer for BBC is Steve Crabtree. Director is Michael Lachmann. Executive Producer for Science Channel is Wyatt Channell.

