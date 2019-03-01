Log in
SCIENCE CHANNEL GOES INSIDE THE MINDS OF GENIUSES FOR TWO-HOUR SPECIAL EINSTEIN AND HAWKING: UNLOCKING THE UNIVERSE

03/01/2019 | 12:34pm EST

PREMIERING SUNDAY, MARCH 10 AT 8PM

(New York) - Science Channel will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the passing of one the greatest scientific minds the world has ever known, theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, with a two-hour special that explores his connection to Albert Einstein, and their enormous influence on our understanding of the Universe. Einstein's general theory of relativity laid the groundwork for much of modern physics, including Hawking's work on black holes and the Big Bang. Hawking's landmark best seller, A Brief History of Time, introduced these theories in layman's terms to a mass audience, catapulting Hawking to a level of science superstardom not seen since Einstein. EINSTEIN AND HAWKING: UNLOCKING THE UNIVERSE premieres Sunday, March 10 at 8pm ET/PT on Science Channel.

'Joining forces with the best storytellers at the BBC, we've gathered some of the biggest names in physics to help put the spotlight on the mind-blowing discoveries of Einstein and Hawking,' said Marc Etkind, General Manager, Science Channel.

Einstein and Hawking's genius allowed for the greatest advances in our scientific understanding of the Universe and inspired a new generation who are working at the forefront of experimental physics. With the help of some of today's top scientific minds, including American physicists Rai Weiss and Kip Thorne, who shared the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics, EINSTEIN AND HAWKING: UNLOCKING THE UNIVERSE looks at how, for nearly a century, scientists have been trying to marry general relativity and quantum mechanics together. Also heard from are cosmologist Janna Levin of Barnard College at Columbia University, Ford Foundation Professor of Physics at Brown University Jim Gates, and theoretical physicist, mathematician and string theorist Brian Greene.

EINSTEIN AND HAWKING: UNLOCKING THE UNIVERSE is produced by BBC for Science Channel. Executive Producer for BBC is Steve Crabtree. Director is Michael Lachmann. Executive Producer for Science Channel is Wyatt Channell.

About Science Channel:

Science Channel, a multi-media business unit of Discovery, Inc. is the home of all things science around the clock, including series such as MYTHBUSTERS, OUTRAGEOUS ACTS OF SCIENCE, WHAT ON EARTH?, HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS, UNEARTHED, and MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED. Science Channel's programming also includes timely, expert-driven specials covering breaking science news and discoveries. Science Channel is the premiere TV, digital and social community for those with a passion for science, space, technology, archeology, and engineering, providing immersive, engaging, high-quality entertainment across all Science Channel assets including: Science Channel television network, available in more than 63 million homes in the U.S; complimentary Video On Demand offering; SCI Go app allowing viewers to catch up on full episodes of their favorite shows anytime; deep video, interactive storytelling and virtual reality at www.sciencechannel.com; and conversations on Science Channel's popular social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat via @ScienceChannel.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit https://corporate.discovery.com/ and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 17:33:05 UTC
