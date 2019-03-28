Log in
DISCOVERY INC

(DISCA)
SCIENCE CHANNEL'S IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING: EXTREME RAILROADS HEADING DOWN THE TRACK FOR NEW SEASON BEGINNING MAY 1

03/28/2019

Railroads play an essential role in connecting and developing civilizations around the world. They climb the world's steepest mountains, cross impossible stretches of water, penetrate the world's most desolate deserts, and completely transform urban cities. The new season of IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING: EXTREME RAILROADS, premiering Wednesday, May 1st at 9pm ET/PT on Science Channel, will showcase the world's most extraordinary railway systems, from the deepest jungles to the highest peaks and beyond.

Throughout the season, IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING: EXTREME RAILROADS will go around the world with exclusive access to some of the most ground-breaking railroads on Earth and talk to the engineering experts who have created them. From high-altitude tunneling through the Swiss Alps and navigating the winding mountain ranges of Spain, to navigating the world's busiest shipping lane in the English Channel, and breaking ground on the world's tallest bridge in India, IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING: EXTREME RAILROADS demonstrates how the global railway system has helped to create a more innovative, better-connected world.

'As an extension of our popular Impossible Engineering series, Extreme Railroads is a great way for viewers to learn about the amazing technology being put to use to transform railroad systems all over the world,' said Lindsey Foster-Blumberg, Supervising Producer, Science Channel.

As the series travels to some of the most unique and hostile environments on the planet, viewers will see first-hand how the railway system has overcome the many challenges that have stood in its way throughout history, and the complex problems engineers continue to face as innovations in technology and science push us to travel faster, safer and more efficiently as we head toward a future that includes the high-speed technology of Hyperloop One.

IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING: EXTREME RAILROADS is produced for Science Channel by TwoFour Broadcast. For TwoFour, the executive producer is Neil Edwards. For Science Channel, Lindsey Foster-Blumberg is supervising producer.

About Science Channel:

Science Channel, a multi-media business unit of Discovery, Inc. is the home of all things science around the clock, including series such as MYTHBUSTERS, OUTRAGEOUS ACTS OF SCIENCE, WHAT ON EARTH?, HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS, UNEARTHED, and MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED. Science Channel's programming also includes timely, expert-driven specials covering breaking science news and discoveries. Science Channel is the premiere TV, digital and social community for those with a passion for science, space, technology, archeology, and engineering, providing immersive, engaging, high-quality entertainment across all Science Channel assets including: Science Channel television network, available in more than 63 million homes in the U.S; complimentary Video On Demand offering; SCI Go app allowing viewers to catch up on full episodes of their favorite shows anytime; deep video, interactive storytelling and virtual reality at www.sciencechannel.com; and conversations on Science Channel's popular social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat via @ScienceChannel.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit https://corporate.discovery.com/ and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 19:50:07 UTC
