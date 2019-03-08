THE FINAL SEASON OF MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC PREMIERES SATURDAY, APRIL 6 ON DISCOVERY FAMILY

- Old Friends Patton Oswalt & 'Weird Al' Yankovic Reprise Their Roles as 'Quibble Pants' and 'Cheese Sandwich' -

- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Celebrates Its 200th Episode Milestone This Spring -

(Miami, FL) - After close to a decade of magical adventures, Discovery Family announced today that the MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC series will embark on its final 26-episode ninth season on Saturday, April 6 at 11:30a/10:30c . New episodes of the Allspark Animation produced series will also stream live and on demand on Discovery Family GO, the network's TV Everywhere app.

In the back-to-back season premiere titled 'The Beginning of the End,' Princess Celestia and Princess Luna decide to retire and hand off the ruling of Equestria to Twilight Sparkle and her friends, which sends Twilight into a tailspin of self-doubt. Meanwhile, an ancient villain bands together a legion of nefarious characters to conquer all of Equestria, challenging Twilight Sparkle and the rest of the Mane 6 to step in and save the day.

Over the years, fans have followed the Mane 6 through countless songs and adventures and have met many friends along the way. Leading up to the season nine premiere, Discovery Family celebrates all things MY LITTLE PONY with a week-long PONY PALOOZA takeover celebration starting bright and early at 6a/5c on Saturday, March 30 with a marathon of EQUESTRIA GIRLS specials leading up to the world premiere of EQUESTRIA GIRLS: SPRING BREAKDOWN at 11:30a/10:30c. Then, catch a marathon of the most magical episodes from the past eight seasons of MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC beginning at 6a/5c on Sunday, March 31 and running all week long during daytime. Revisit legendary moments throughout the span of the series including the discovery of the elements of harmony, the marriage of Shining Armor and Princess Cadance, the defeat of Lord Tirek, the introduction of the Cutie Mark Crusaders, Flurry Heart and Thorax, and the opening of Twilight Sparkle's School of Magic amongst other major milestones all culminating with the two-part back-to-back season premiere episodes of MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC: SEASON 9.

Later this season, fan favorites 'Quibble Pants' (voiced by Patton Oswalt) and 'Cheese Sandwich' (voiced by 'Weird Al' Yankovic) return to Equestria. Additionally, with brand new original songs, exciting new characters and even bigger adventures, MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC will celebrate its epic 200th episode on Saturday, April 20 at 11:30a/10:30c with Twilight Sparkle and her big brother, Shining Armor, pitting their wits against each other to settle a long-standing sibling rivalry score.

Launched in 2010, MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC follows the magical Princess Twilight Sparkle and her trusted dragon assistant Spike, who live in Ponyville in the enchanted land of Equestria, along with her colorful pony friends - honest Applejack, generous Rarity, kind Fluttershy, loyal Rainbow Dash and fun-loving Pinkie Pie. Together, they teach one another valuable lessons about the most powerful magic of all - the magic of friendship.

MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC is produced by Allspark Animation for Discovery Family. Stephen Davis is the executive producer for Allspark Animation. To learn more, go to www.discoveryfamilychannel.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DiscFamily and on Twitter @DiscoveryFamily.

About Discovery Family

The leading television destination for families in the United States, Discovery Family is available in more than 52 million U.S. homes and is a joint venture of Discovery Communications and Hasbro. Discovery Family is programmed with an inspirational mix of family-friendly series and movies and Allspark Animation's popular animation franchises, including MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC, LITTLEST PET SHOP and the Emmy-winning TRANSFORMERS RESCUE BOTS. Families can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere through Discovery Family GO - the network's TV Everywhere app offering live and on demand access to your favorite Discovery Family series and specials. For 2019-to-date, Discovery Family ranks as the #1 most co-viewed kid's network among Kids 2-11 watching with an Adult 18-49 in Total Day and Prime.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 5 on the 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

