“SUZE ORMAN AT THE APOLLO: WOMEN AND MONEY” SPECIAL TO AIR EXCLUSIVELY ON OWN MONDAY, OCTOBER 1

LOS ANGELES - OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that the 'Suze Orman at The Apollo: Women and Money' all-new special featuring Suze Orman's sold-out, one-night-only live appearance at the historic Apollo Theater will premiere exclusively on OWN on Monday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Orman recently relaunched her million-copy New York Times #1 bestselling book Women and Money, updated with financial knowledge and practical advice designed specifically for women in 2018.

About 'Suze Orman At The Apollo: Women and Money'

In her only live appearance for the re-launch of her iconic million-copy New York Times #1 bestselling book Women and Money, Suze Orman inspires a sold-out crowd at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem with her signature mix of insight, compassion, and practical advice. Orman delivers people-first philosophies and an achievable path to financial freedom and security. 'Suze Orman At The Apollo: Women and Money' provides a window into Orman's unparalleled appreciation that for women, money itself is not the end goal, it's the means to living a full and meaningful life.

About Suze Orman

Suze Orman is a two-time Emmy award-winning television host, the author of nine consecutive New York Times bestseller's, and one of the top motivational speakers in the world today.

The single most successful fundraiser in the history of PBS, Orman has received an unprecedented eight Gracie awards, which recognize the nation's best radio television and cable programming by, for, and about women. Twice named to the Time 100 and ranked among the world's 100 most powerful women by Forbes, Orman was the host of the Suze Orman Show on CNBC for 13 years and a contributing editor to O: The Oprah Magazine for 16 years. She is currently a contributing editor to the Costco Connection, host of the Women and Money Podcast, and The Financial Solution's hour on both HSN and QVC.

In 2016 Orman was appointed as the official personal finance educator for the United States Army and Army reserves. She also serves as a special advocate for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, bringing her message of awareness and empowerment to women who have suffered financial abuse. In recognition of a revolutionary contribution to the way Americans think about personal finance she has received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the University of Illinois and an honorary Doctorate of Commercial Science degree from Bentley University. Orman who grew up on the South Side of Chicago was a waitress for seven years till she was 30, making only $400 a month. Suze's proudest claim to fame is being spoofed numerous times on Saturday Night Live.

About Orman's Book Women & Money

Achieve financial peace of mind with the million-copy #1 New York Times bestseller, now revised and updated for 2018, featuring an entirely new financial empowerment plan and a bonus chapter on investing. The time has never been more right for women to take control of their finances. The lessons, revelations, and shocks of the past few years have made it clear that standing in our truth is the only way to care for ourselves, our families, and our finances. With her signature mix of insight, compassion, and practical advice, Orman equips women with the financial knowledge and emotional awareness to overcome the blocks that have kept them from acting in the best interest of their money-and themselves. Whether you are single or in a committed relationship, a successful professional, a worker struggling to make ends meet, a stay-at-home parent, or a creative soul, Orman offers the possibility of living a life of true wealth, a life in which you own the power to control your destiny. At the center of this fully revised and updated edition, Orman presents an all-new financial empowerment plan, designed to get you to a place of emotional and financial security as quickly as possible-because the most precious commodity women have is time. Also included is a bonus chapter on investing-for those who are living by Orman's unbreakable financial ground rules and ready to learn how to invest with confidence. Women & Money speaks to every mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, and wife. It gives readers the opportunity to tap into Orman's unique spirit, people-first wisdom, and unparalleled appreciation that for women, money itself is not the end goal. It's the means to living a full and meaningful life.

