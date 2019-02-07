Log in
DISCOVERY INC (DISCA)
  News  
‘WHILE YOU WERE OUT,' TLC'S RELAUNCHED HOME DESIGN SERIES AND FIRST CO-PRODUCTION WITH HGTV, PREMIERES SATURDAY, MARCH 16 AT 9:00 P.M. ET/PT ON TLC AND HGTV

02/07/2019 | 02:25pm EST

Season Ten Premiere of TRADING SPACES Airs at 8:00 P.M. ET/PT on the Same Night

Saturday nights on TLC just got more colorful with the network adding more design flavor to its primetime lineup. WHILE YOU WERE OUT, the revamped home design series will premiere on Saturday, March 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, immediately following the season ten premiere of TRADING SPACES. As the first series co-production between TLC and HGTV, WHILE YOU WERE OUT will premiere simultaneously on both networks with each network brand lending its special flair to the series.

Hosted by Ananda Lewis, WHILE YOU WERE OUT features an all-star cast comprised of designers from both TLC and HGTV. With a budget of $10,000 per room, each set of designers and carpenters will design one room in neighboring houses after the home owner sends their significant other on a weekend getaway. The ultimate surprise reveal culminates each episode upon their return. One home will include TLC designers and the other, HGTV designers.

The WHILE YOU WERE OUT cast includes: from TLC, Carter Oosterhouse, Doug Wilson, Frank Bielec, Hildi Santo Tomas, Kahi Lee, Sabrina Soto, Ty Pennington and Vern Yip. From HGTV, Bristol and Aubrey Marunde, David Visentin, Hilary Farr, Karen E Laine, Mina Starsiak, Nicole Curtis and Vanilla Ice and carpenters Eric Griffin and Jordan Thompson.

WHILE YOU WERE OUT IS PRODUCED BY Half Yard Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, for TLC.

Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #WhileYouWereOut, and follow TLC and HGTV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to never miss an update.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 19:24:05 UTC
