DISCOVERY LIMITED

DISCOVERY LIMITED

(DSYJ)
  Report  
DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Dealings in securities by a director

11/28/2019 | 02:43am EST
DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Dealings in securities by a director
Dealings in securities by a director
DISCOVERY LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1999/007789/06)
Legal Entity Identifier: 378900245A26169C8132
JSE share code: DSY, DSYBP
DSY ISIN: ZAE000022331
DSBP ISIN: ZAE000158564
JSE bond code: DSYI
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR
In compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information is
disclosed:
 Director                                        :       Ms Sindi Zilwa
 Company                                         :       Discovery Limited
 Office held                                     :       Non-executive director
 Nature of transaction                           :       On-market sale of securities
 Class of securities                             :       Discovery Limited ordinary shares
 Nature of interest                              :       Indirect beneficial
 Clearance obtained                              :       Yes
 Date of transaction                             :       26 November 2019
 Number of securities                            :       5,000
 Volume weighted average selling price           :       11,907.24 cents per share
 Highest traded price                            :       12,033.00 cents per share
 Lowest traded price                             :       11,902.00 cents per share
 Total value of transaction                      :       R595,362.00
Sandton
28 November 2019
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 28-11-2019 08:40:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2019-11-28 08:40:00 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Discovery Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 07:42:02 UTC
