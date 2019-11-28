DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Dealings in securities by a director Dealings in securities by a director DISCOVERY LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1999/007789/06) Legal Entity Identifier: 378900245A26169C8132 JSE share code: DSY, DSYBP DSY ISIN: ZAE000022331 DSBP ISIN: ZAE000158564 JSE bond code: DSYI DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR In compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information is disclosed: Director : Ms Sindi Zilwa Company : Discovery Limited Office held : Non-executive director Nature of transaction : On-market sale of securities Class of securities : Discovery Limited ordinary shares Nature of interest : Indirect beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Date of transaction : 26 November 2019 Number of securities : 5,000 Volume weighted average selling price : 11,907.24 cents per share Highest traded price : 12,033.00 cents per share Lowest traded price : 11,902.00 cents per share Total value of transaction : R595,362.00 Sandton 28 November 2019 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 28-11-2019 08:40:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.