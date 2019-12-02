|
DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Dealings in securities by a director
DISCOVERY LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1999/007789/06)
Legal Entity Identifier: 378900245A26169C8132
JSE share code: DSY, DSYBP
DSY ISIN: ZAE000022331
DSBP ISIN: ZAE000158564
JSE bond code: DSYI
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed.
Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 21 October 2016, which in turn referred
to an announcement dated 4 November 2013, with regards to Mr Gore´s hedging transactions entered into
over a portion of his shareholding in Discovery.
Shareholders are now advised that Mr. Gore has extended and amended the existing hedging transactions
entered into on 17 October 2016 as stated below. These hedging transactions are related to funding
arrangements entered into in order to follow various rights offers and subscriptions for shares over time.
Director : Adrian Gore
Company : Discovery Limited
Office held : Group Chief Executive
Date of transactions : 28 November 2019
Class of shares : Options over Discovery ordinary shares
Nature of interest : Indirect beneficial
On market / off market : Off market
Clearance obtained : Yes
Transaction 1
Nature of transaction : Purchase of European put options with a strike price
of R 83.16
Exercise Dates : Every Tuesday and Thursday from 19 March 2020 to 15 June 2020
(26 equally weighted tranches)
Number of options : 4,392,804
Notional value of transaction in 2020 : R365,305,580.64
Transaction 2
Nature of transaction : Purchase of European put options with a strike price
of R 93.96
Exercise Dates : Every Tuesday and Thursday from 19 March 2020 to 15 June 2020
(26 equally weighted tranches)
Number of options : 4,392,804
Notional value of transaction in 2020 : R412,747,863.84
Transaction 3
Nature of transaction : Sale of European call options with a strike price of R160.00
Exercise Dates : Every Tuesday and Thursday from 19 March 2020 to 15 June 2020
(26 equally weighted tranches)
Number of options : 8,785,608
Notional value of transaction in 2020 : R1,405,697,280.00
Sandton
2 December 2019
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
