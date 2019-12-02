Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Discovery Limited    DSYJ   ZAE000022331

DISCOVERY LIMITED

(DSYJ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Dealings in securities by a director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 02:53am EST
IRESS data temporarily unavailable.
(dischealth.hosted.inet.co.za client unavailable)
DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Dealings in securities by a director 
DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Dealings in securities by a director
Dealings in securities by a director
DISCOVERY LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1999/007789/06)
Legal Entity Identifier: 378900245A26169C8132
JSE share code: DSY, DSYBP
DSY ISIN: ZAE000022331
DSBP ISIN: ZAE000158564
JSE bond code: DSYI
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed.
Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 21 October 2016, which in turn referred
to an announcement dated 4 November 2013, with regards to Mr Gore´s hedging transactions entered into
over a portion of his shareholding in Discovery.
Shareholders are now advised that Mr. Gore has extended and amended the existing hedging transactions
entered into on 17 October 2016 as stated below. These hedging transactions are related to funding
arrangements entered into in order to follow various rights offers and subscriptions for shares over time.
Director                                      :       Adrian Gore
Company                                       :       Discovery Limited
Office held                                   :       Group Chief Executive
Date of transactions                          :       28 November 2019
Class of shares                               :       Options over Discovery ordinary shares
Nature of interest                            :       Indirect beneficial
On market / off market                        :       Off market
Clearance obtained                            :       Yes
Transaction 1
Nature of transaction                         :       Purchase of European put options with a strike price
                                                      of R 83.16
Exercise Dates                                :       Every Tuesday and Thursday from 19 March 2020 to 15 June 2020
                                                      (26 equally weighted tranches)
Number of options                             :       4,392,804
Notional value of transaction in 2020         :       R365,305,580.64
Transaction 2
Nature of transaction                         :       Purchase of European put options with a strike price
                                                      of R 93.96
Exercise Dates                                :       Every Tuesday and Thursday from 19 March 2020 to 15 June 2020
                                                      (26 equally weighted tranches)
Number of options                             :       4,392,804
Notional value of transaction in 2020         :       R412,747,863.84
Transaction 3
Nature of transaction                         :       Sale of European call options with a strike price of R160.00
Exercise Dates                                :       Every Tuesday and Thursday from 19 March 2020 to 15 June 2020
                                                      (26 equally weighted tranches)
Number of options                             :       8,785,608
Notional value of transaction in 2020         :       R1,405,697,280.00
Sandton
2 December 2019
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 02-12-2019 09:15:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2019-12-02 09:15:00 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Discovery Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 07:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY LIMITED
02:53aDSY : DISCOVERY LIMITED - Dealings in securities by a director
PU
11/28DSY : DISCOVERY LIMITED - Director restructuring and appointments at major subsi..
PU
11/28DSY : DISCOVERY LIMITED - Dealings in securities by a director
PU
11/22DSY : DISCOVERY LIMITED - Dealings in securities by a director of a major subsid..
PU
11/06DISCOVERY : Wayde van Niekerk invites you to run for your country – agains..
PU
11/05DISCOVERY : Ground-breaking global study shows how fitter SA bodies could lead t..
PU
11/05DISCOVERY : ​Win a trip to watch Arsenal
PU
11/01DSY : DISCOVERY LIMITED - Voluntary announcement: DMTN programme roadshow and ad..
PU
10/30DISCOVERY : Life reaches R5 billion in PayBacks to clients, over and above claim..
PU
10/25DISCOVERY : Vitality Drive Sensor wins at the MTN Business Internet of Things (I..
PU
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 42 127 M
EBIT 2020 10 623 M
Net income 2020 4 879 M
Debt 2020 17 749 M
Yield 2020 1,83%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,26x
EV / Sales2021 2,16x
Capitalization 77 519 M
Chart DISCOVERY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Discovery Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 201,00  ZAR
Last Close Price 118,06  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 70,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Gore Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Chairman
Deon Marius Viljoen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brian Antony Brink Independent Non-Executive Director
Neville Stanley Koopowitz Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY LIMITED-25.86%5 289
AXA30.95%64 904
PRUDENTIAL PLC-1.82%46 094
METLIFE, INC.21.55%45 899
AFLAC20.37%40 254
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION34.18%38 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group