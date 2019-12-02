DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Dealings in securities by a director Dealings in securities by a director DISCOVERY LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1999/007789/06) Legal Entity Identifier: 378900245A26169C8132 JSE share code: DSY, DSYBP DSY ISIN: ZAE000022331 DSBP ISIN: ZAE000158564 JSE bond code: DSYI DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed. Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 21 October 2016, which in turn referred to an announcement dated 4 November 2013, with regards to Mr Gore´s hedging transactions entered into over a portion of his shareholding in Discovery. Shareholders are now advised that Mr. Gore has extended and amended the existing hedging transactions entered into on 17 October 2016 as stated below. These hedging transactions are related to funding arrangements entered into in order to follow various rights offers and subscriptions for shares over time. Director : Adrian Gore Company : Discovery Limited Office held : Group Chief Executive Date of transactions : 28 November 2019 Class of shares : Options over Discovery ordinary shares Nature of interest : Indirect beneficial On market / off market : Off market Clearance obtained : Yes Transaction 1 Nature of transaction : Purchase of European put options with a strike price of R 83.16 Exercise Dates : Every Tuesday and Thursday from 19 March 2020 to 15 June 2020 (26 equally weighted tranches) Number of options : 4,392,804 Notional value of transaction in 2020 : R365,305,580.64 Transaction 2 Nature of transaction : Purchase of European put options with a strike price of R 93.96 Exercise Dates : Every Tuesday and Thursday from 19 March 2020 to 15 June 2020 (26 equally weighted tranches) Number of options : 4,392,804 Notional value of transaction in 2020 : R412,747,863.84 Transaction 3 Nature of transaction : Sale of European call options with a strike price of R160.00 Exercise Dates : Every Tuesday and Thursday from 19 March 2020 to 15 June 2020 (26 equally weighted tranches) Number of options : 8,785,608 Notional value of transaction in 2020 : R1,405,697,280.00 Sandton 2 December 2019 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 02-12-2019 09:15:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.