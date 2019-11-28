DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Director restructuring and appointments at major subsidiary Director restructuring and appointments at major subsidiary DISCOVERY LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1999/007789/06) Legal Entity Identifier: 378900245A26169C8132 JSE share code: DSY, DSYBP DSY ISIN: ZAE000022331 DSBP ISIN: ZAE000158564 JSE bond code: DSYI ('Discovery' or 'Group') DIRECTOR RESTRUCTURING AND APPOINTMENTS AT MAJOR SUBSIDIARY In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are advised of the following leadership changes at Discovery. Vitality UK Group gets single point of accountability, in pursuit of its composite strategy Mr Neville Koopowitz, currently Chief Executive of VitalityHealth and Executive Director of Discovery, will become Chief Executive of the Vitality UK Group with immediate effect. Mr Koopowitz´s new role as Chief Executive of the combined business will create a single point of accountability for delivery of the composite model, as well as a number of Group functions that span across both VitalityHealth and VitalityLife in key areas. Following a period of medical leave, Mr Herschel Mayers, Executive Director of Discovery and Chief Executive of VitalityLife and VitalityInvest in the UK, will move from an Executive Role to a Non-Executive role of Vitality in the UK; and will continue to serve on the Discovery Board, with immediate effect, now as a Non-Executive Director. Restructure of Health Executives to intensify focus and resource allocation to Discovery´s global emerging health insurance initiatives Effective 1 January 2020, Dr Jonathan Broomberg, who has been CEO of Discovery Health (Pty) Limited since 2010, will assume the role of CEO of Vitality Health International (VHI), a new business unit in the Vitality Group International Inc. Dr Broomberg will also act as Global Head of Health Insurance for the Discovery Group. Dr Ryan Noach, current Deputy CEO of Discovery Health (Pty) Limited, will be appointed as CEO of Discovery Health (Pty) Limited. This transition follows an 18 month plan. Given the considerable growth of Ping An Health and the presence of other opportunities with Discovery´s insurance partners and within specific markets, Dr Broomberg will become the CEO of VHI. Its purpose is to coordinate and intensify focus and resource allocation to Discovery´s global emerging health insurance initiatives. The organisation believes the opportunities are significant, given the rapid growth of health insurance in most markets around the world and Discovery´s unique health insurance expertise, assets, and shared-value model; together with its involvement in the preeminent health insurance businesses in South Africa, China and the UK. In his role as Global Head of Health Insurance for the Discovery Group, Dr Broomberg will play a coordinating role across all of the health insurance businesses in the Group, and will lead Discovery´s health regulatory and policy affairs globally, including playing an active role in regulatory issues impacting Discovery Health. Dr Broomberg will remain a Director of Discovery Health (Pty) Limited, and will remain based in Johannesburg. Dr Ryan Noach will be appointed as CEO of Discovery Health (Pty) Limited. Dr Noach joined Discovery Health in 2008, was appointed as COO of Discovery Health in 2009 and subsequently as Deputy CEO in 2014. Dr Noach is a medical practitioner and brings a wealth of healthcare and business experience to his new role, having held various leadership positions across both the provider and payer side of the Healthcare Industry. Sandton 28 November 2019 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 28-11-2019 04:46:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.