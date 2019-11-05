Discovery : Ground-breaking global study shows how fitter SA bodies could lead to a fitter SA economy with potential growth of $500 million (+R7 billion) a year

6 November 2019 - The results of a ground-breaking academic study on the relationship between global economic growth and exercise, carried out by Vitality and RAND Europe, reveal significant benefits to the economy and life expectancy if physical activity levels increase globally.

The study finds that the world's GDP would gain more than USD$100bn (£80bn or R1,5trn) each year until 2050 if people:

-walked 15 minutes more a day;

-did a slow jog of half a mile (one kilometre) a day, or;

-took 1 500 extra steps a day.

The economic improvement arises from lower mortality rates (more people alive and contributing to the economy), reduced absenteeism, and lower presenteeism driven by the impact of physical activity on mental health.

Dinesh Govender, Discovery Vitality Chief Executive, says; 'Physical inactivity, and the devastating impact it has on people's quality of life, mortality and morbidity, is one of the key public health challenges we face. Considering that 28% of the global population are not physically active enough - 38% in South Africa - Vitality's commitment to get people moving is more relevant than ever.'

Vitality has been successfully incentivising people to lead fitter and healthier lives and ultimately transforming the way insurance works, for over 20 years. The insurers connected by Vitality, now collectively accountable for more than 35% of the world's individual protection market, are committed to addressing significant global challenges like inactivity. This is evidenced by the network's commitment last year to make 100 million people 20% more active by 2025.

In South Africa specifically, Vitality has over many years designed interventions that have a tangible impact on health outcomes. Govender said; 'In 2015, we pioneered a step-change in how people tracked their physical activity and health with our Vitality Active Rewards with Apple Watch benefit. Vitality members bought over 231 000 fitness devices in 2019 alone.'

Independent research has validated the efficacy of incentives combined with a behaviour-change programme. 'In 2018, we released the largest study on behaviour change and incentives with RAND Europe. This study showed that members with Vitality Active Rewards and Apple Watch were 34% more active - illustrating the power of incentives designed to achieve lasting behaviour change,' Govender explains.

Similarly, the 2019 study aims to further deepen the global understanding of the real economic impact of a physically inactive population. It assesses how different physical activity improvement scenarios may affect the economy of countries up to 2050 and shows the significant influence of regular exercise on economic growth, workforce productivity and life expectancy.

Govender continues: 'This ground-breaking study provides proof of the relationship between exercise, productivity, mortality and economic growth. It strengthens our resolve to continue to encourage people to Move More and become part of a global health movement.'

Some of the findings show that: