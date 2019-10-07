Log in
DISCOVERY LIMITED

DISCOVERY LIMITED

(DSYJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/04
114.97 ZAR   +1.05%
Discovery : The Vitality Run Series hits the streets of Pretoria in October

10/07/2019 | 10:12am EDT

This jacaranda season, Vitality is turning Pretoria orange. The popular Discovery Vitality Run Series (VRS) - which has seen thousands of South Africans participate in Johannesburg and Cape Town - is partnering with four of Pretoria's most iconic road races to get more citizens active on their streets.

Dinesh Govender, CEO of Discovery Vitality says: 'As part of our ambition to make people healthier and get them to be more active, we want to encourage people of all fitness levels to join these fun outdoor events and get moving. The Vitality Run Series supports our global commitment to make 100 million people 20% more active over the next six years - a commitment that aligns to the World Health Organization's Global Action Plan on physical activity.'

The confirmed race dates for the series are as follows:

o19 October 2019: CSIR Half Marathon (CSIR North Gate)

o26 October 2019: CSi Irene Farm Race (ARC Irene Campus)

o2 November 2019: BDS Road Race (Wonderpark Shopping Centre)

o16 November 2019: Tom Jenkins Challenge (Union Buildings)

The four races are open to those of all fitness levels, including first-timers, who can choose from a 5km, 10km or 21.1km run. Participants will receive a limited-edition medal for completing each leg of the series and Vitality members will earn bonus Vitality points for taking part.

All participants stand a chance to win one of Four Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatches by sharing their race day pictures on Facebook and Twitter with the hashtag: #VitalityRunSeries. Fitbit is also giving every runner that registers for the Pretoria Vitality Run Series the opportunity to track their steps in style with a 20% discount voucher on any Fitbit activity tracker or smartwatch.

Members of South Africa's most popular running club, Team Vitality, have even more to gain when they sign up, notes Govender, as they qualify for 50% cash back on all race entry fees. 'Team Vitality members also enjoy exclusive access to our VIP hospitality at each race, running advice from industry experts like Coach Parry, and quality running kit every two years.'

'Given the many holistic health benefits of running - including improved mental wellbeing, weight loss, increased fitness and reduced stress - signing up for the Vitality Run Series and getting more active may just be the best thing Pretorians can do for their health this Spring.'

Join Team Vitality here.

For more information or to enter, visit the Vitality Run Series page.

ENDS

For media related enquiries please contact:

Gugu Yika

Reputation Management Consultant at Discovery

GuguY@Discovery.co.za

(011) 529 8083

Discovery Vitality information

About Discovery Vitality

Vitality is a wellness programme that encourages and rewards members as they get healthier. The programme was designed around three key areas that have the highest potential to impact health outcomes over the long term and address the global epidemic of chronic diseases of lifestyle. Vitality is structured around three steps: providing access to a network of health and wellness partners, encouraging knowledge and awareness around individual health risks and offering personal wellness solutions, as well as giving incentives that encourage positive behaviour change.

Vitality is today the largest scientifically-based wellness programme globally, with more than ten million lives impacted in 22 markets. It forms the foundation of the Global Vitality Network - an alliance of leading insurers worldwide who are applying the Vitality Shared-Value Insurance model in their markets.

Follow us on Twitter @Vitality_SA

Disclaimer

Discovery Limited published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 14:11:03 UTC
