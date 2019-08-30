DSBP: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Final preference share dividend declaration Final preference share dividend declaration Discovery Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1999/007789/06 Company tax reference number: 9652/003/71/7 Share code: DSBP ISIN: ZAE000158564 ('the Company') FINAL PREFERENCE SHARE DIVIDEND DECLARATION Notice is hereby given that on 29 August 2019, the directors declared a final gross cash dividend of 508.28767 cents (406.63014 cents net of dividend withholding tax) per B preference share for the period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019, payable from the income reserves of the Company. A dividend withholding tax of 20% will be applicable to all preference shareholders who are not exempt. The issued preference share capital at the declaration date is 8 million B preference shares. The salient dates for the dividend will be as follows: Last day of trade to receive a dividend Tuesday, 17 September 2019 Shares commence trading 'ex' dividend Wednesday, 18 September 2019 Record date Friday, 20 September 2019 Payment date Monday, 23 September 2019 B preference share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 18 September 2019 and Friday, 20 September 2019, both days inclusive. Sandton 30 August 2019 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 30/08/2019 02:03:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.