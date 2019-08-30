Log in
DSBP: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Final preference share dividend declaration

08/30/2019 | 09:11am EDT
DSBP: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Final preference share dividend declaration 
DSBP: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Final preference share dividend declaration
Final preference share dividend declaration
Discovery Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1999/007789/06
Company tax reference number: 9652/003/71/7
Share code: DSBP
ISIN: ZAE000158564
('the Company')
FINAL PREFERENCE SHARE DIVIDEND DECLARATION
Notice is hereby given that on 29 August 2019, the directors declared a final gross cash
dividend of 508.28767 cents (406.63014 cents net of dividend withholding tax) per B
preference share for the period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019, payable from the income
reserves of the Company. A dividend withholding tax of 20% will be applicable to all
preference shareholders who are not exempt.
The issued preference share capital at the declaration date is 8 million B preference
shares.
The salient dates for the dividend will be as follows:
Last day of trade to receive a dividend                      Tuesday,   17   September   2019
Shares commence trading 'ex' dividend                      Wednesday,   18   September   2019
Record date                                                   Friday,   20   September   2019
Payment date                                                  Monday,   23   September   2019
B preference share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between
Wednesday, 18 September 2019 and Friday, 20 September 2019, both days inclusive.
Sandton
30 August 2019
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 30/08/2019 02:03:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2019-08-30 14:03:00 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Discovery Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 13:10:11 UTC



