DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Availability of annual financial statements and posting of integrated annual report Availability of annual financial statements and posting of integrated annual report DISCOVERY LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1999/007789/06) ISIN: ZAE000022331 Share Code: DSY, DSYBP, DSYI ('Discovery' or 'the Company' or 'the Group') AVAILABILITY OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND POSTING OF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT Discovery released its summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2018 ('results') on the Stock Exchange News Service on 4 September 2018. The results were extracted from the annual financial statements which were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., who expressed an unmodified opinion thereon. The audited annual financial statements will be available on the Group´s website on 28 September 2018 at https://www.discovery.co.za/corporate/investor-relations. Shareholders are advised that the Integrated Annual Report, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting, will be distributed on or about 24 October 2018. Sandton 21 September 2018 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 21/09/2018 03:40:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.