DISCOVERY LTD (DSYJ)

DISCOVERY LTD (DSYJ)
DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Availability of annual financial statements and posting of integrated annual report

09/21/2018 | 03:44pm CEST
DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Availability of annual financial statements and posting of integrated annual report 
DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Availability of annual financial statements and posting of integrated annual report
Availability of annual financial statements and posting of integrated annual report
DISCOVERY LIMITED                                                                                 
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)                                   
(Registration number: 1999/007789/06)                                            
ISIN: ZAE000022331                                                               
Share Code: DSY, DSYBP, DSYI                                                                  
('Discovery' or 'the Company' or 'the Group')                                                   
 
AVAILABILITY OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND POSTING OF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 
 
Discovery released its summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2018 
('results') on the Stock Exchange News Service on 4 September 2018. The results were extracted from 
the annual financial statements which were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., who expressed an 
unmodified opinion thereon. 
 
The audited annual financial statements will be available on the Group´s website on 28 September 2018 
at https://www.discovery.co.za/corporate/investor-relations. 
 
Shareholders are advised that the Integrated Annual Report, together with the Notice of Annual General 
Meeting, will be distributed on or about 24 October 2018. 
 
Sandton                                                                          
21 September 2018 
 
Sponsor       
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)  

                                                                                                            
Date: 21/09/2018 03:40:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2018-09-21 15:40:00 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Discovery Limited published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 13:43:03 UTC
