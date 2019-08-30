Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Discovery Ltd    DSYJ   ZAE000022331

DISCOVERY LTD

(DSYJ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - CANCELLATION OF S419680 Trading update and voluntary trading statement: year ended 30 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 07:51am EDT
DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - CANCELLATION OF S419680 Trading update and voluntary trading statement: year ended 30 June 2019 
DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - CANCELLATION OF S419680 Trading update and voluntary trading statement: year ended 30 June 2019
CANCELLATION OF S419680 Trading update and voluntary trading statement: year ended 30 June 2019
DISCOVERY LIMITED                                                                                       
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)                                   
(Registration number: 1999/007789/06)                                            
JSE share code: DSY, DSYBP 
DSY ISIN: ZAE000022331 
DSBP ISIN: ZAE000158564 
JSE bond code: DSYI 
                                                           
('Discovery' or 'the Company' or 'the Group')                                                   
 
TRADING UPDATE AND VOLUNTARY TRADING STATEMENT: YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 
 
For its 2019 financial year, Discovery planned to increase investment into strategic initiatives significantly, most notably 
the build and launch of Discovery Bank, creating an expected reduction in Group earnings1. This has necessitated a more 
detailed trading update for the year ended 30 June 2019.  
 
For the first six months to 31 December 2018 ('half?year'), this planned increased investment together with an 
unexpected spike in large mortality claims within Discovery Life resulted in a substantial reduction in normalised 
headline earnings per share. As explained at the time, Discovery Life has addressed this through various actions, 
including reinsurance structures which reduce the exposure to large?claims volatility going forward as evidenced in the 
second half?year. Investment in strategic initiatives during the second half of the year continued and remained in line 
with budget, albeit above the long?term level of 10%. 
 
For the financial year ended 30 June 2019 ('current year'), Discovery´s normalised headline earnings per share 
(diluted)2 are expected to decrease by between 5% and 10% to between 795 cents and 753 cents (2018: 836.9 cents), 
compared to the previous financial year ('prior year'). Core new business annualised premium income ('API') is 
expected to grow by approximately 13% while the Group´s financial leverage ratio ('FLR') is expected to improve to 
23% and the cash buffer to increase to approximately R4bn. This is as a result of the following: 
 
        
   *   Approximately 20% of Group earnings (including associated financing costs) was spent on new businesses, most 
       notably Discovery Bank, VitalityInvest, Vitality1, Umbrella Funds and Discovery for Business. Spend in new 
       businesses increased by 114% over the prior year.  
   *   Discovery Life´s performance largely affected by an unusual spike in high value mortality claims as was fully 
       explained at the half?year. Other key experience metrics remain largely in line with expectation in the second half? 
       year, despite a challenging operating environment. 
   *   Performance from all of Discovery´s businesses as follows: 
Approximate summary of business performance for the current period compared to the prior period 
 
                                                        Approximate increase / (decrease) in            Approximate core new 
                                                          Normalised profit from operations                   business API 
    Discovery Health                                                                     +10%                                 +1%
    Discovery Life (see above)                                                              ?9%                              +6%
    Discovery Invest                                                                       +9%                                +6%
    Discovery Vitality                                                                     +3%                                ?1% 
    VitalityHealth                                                                       +29%                                +22%
    VitalityLife                                                                         +12%                                +10%
    Discovery Insure                                                                    +128%                                  ?1%
    Vitality Group                                                                       +71%                     Refer footnote 3
    Ping An Health                                                                       +89%                                +76%
    Increase in spend on new businesses (before 
                                                                                           +114%                                  N/A
    allowing for finance costs) 
    Discovery Group (consolidated)                                                    ?1% to ?5%                            +13% 
1
   Normalised profit from operations 
2
   The percentage change in the current period is approximately the same for both undiluted and diluted earnings per share 
3
   Vitality Group gross revenue, not included in core new business API, increased approximately 43% 
                                                                                                                             
 
Other items impacting earnings 
Normalised profit from operations is expected to decrease by between 1% and 5% to between R7 581m to R7 900m (2018: 
R7 980m). The difference between normalised profit from operations and normalised headline earnings was 
predominantly affected by an increase in borrowings which resulted in an increase in finance costs of approximately 
R240m over the prior period, mainly due to funding investment in new initiatives. The Group´s headline earnings per 
share2 is expected to reduce by between 10% and 15% to between 809 cents and 764 cents compared to the prior year 
(2018: 899 cents), impacted by movements in deferred tax assets and foreign currency hedges in the current and prior 
year. Basic earnings per share2 is expected to increase by between 10% and 15% to between 963 cents and 1,007 cents 
compared to the prior year (2018: 875.6 cents). This increase in basic earnings includes the previously?disclosed disposal 
and dilution of the Group´s interest in Cambridge Mobile Telematics ('CMT') which resulted in a profit of US$56 m before 
tax as well as an accounting gain, in terms of IFRS 3, on the Group´s original interest in the Discovery Card business of 
R761m.   
 
 
Prospects for growth
Discovery is well positioned for growth, through its robust established businesses, emerging businesses which are scaling 
and expected to grow strongly going forward, and significant new initiatives which are being built. New businesses will 
require investment through their start?up phase, however the c.20% spend on new businesses is expected to decrease 
over the next few years toward the long?term goal of 10% of earnings. Profit growth is expected to return to its stated 
goal of CPI plus 10% and the Group is well capitalised for its five?year planning horizon.  
 
Discovery is supportive of the aims of the recently published National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill in SA, and will work 
closely with the relevant policy makers and stakeholders to ensure an optimal outcome to the legislative process. The Bill 
is not expected to have a material long?term impact on the Discovery Health business and may in fact present new 
opportunities for growth and product innovation.  
 
The lower interest rate environment in the UK is expected to remain an important dynamic for some time and this will 
negatively impact the UK?based VitalityLife business, albeit that a significant component of this impact is unrealised and 
likely to reverse once interest rates normalise.  
 
Discovery´s results for the year ended 30 June 2019 are being finalised and are due to be released on SENS on 4 September 
2019. This trading update covers some important elements of the expected results. Whilst Discovery has a reasonable 
degree of certainty that the information contained in this update reflects the outcome for the year ended 30 June 2019, 
it is subject to final review. 
 
The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed and reported on by the 
Company´s external auditors. 
 
Sandton                                                                          
30 August 2019 
Sponsor       
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)  

                                                                                                                 
Date: 30/08/2019 01:32:59
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2019-08-30 13:32:59 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Discovery Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 11:50:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY LTD
07:51aDSY : DISCOVERY LIMITED - Trading update and voluntary trading statement: year e..
PU
07:51aDSY : DISCOVERY LIMITED - CANCELLATION OF S419680 Trading update and voluntary t..
PU
08/23DISCOVERY : Scholarships and grants worth R27 million awarded to medical special..
PU
08/16DSY : DISCOVERY LIMITED - Voluntary announcement: Discovery´s view on the NHI Bi..
PU
08/15DISCOVERY : Health releases key trends in birth rates as well as the costs assoc..
PU
08/01DISCOVERY : Bank expands its leadership team with the appointment of Francois Gr..
PU
07/17DISCOVERY : Patients rate South Africa's Top 20 hospitals for 2018
PU
07/01GET READY GAUTENG : the Discovery Vitality Run Series is back!
PU
06/27DSY : DISCOVERY LIMITED - Voluntary announcement: Discovery Bank progress update
PU
06/27DISCOVERY : ready to scale up its behavioural retail Bank
PU
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 36 028 M
EBIT 2019 8 592 M
Net income 2019 5 985 M
Debt 2019 13 952 M
Yield 2019 1,98%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,36x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
Capitalization 70 902 M
Chart DISCOVERY LTD
Duration : Period :
Discovery Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 172,84  ZAR
Last Close Price 108,00  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 159%
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Gore Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Monty Isidore Hilkowitz Chairman
Deon Marius Viljoen Financial Director & Executive Director
Brian Antony Brink Independent Non-Executive Director
Neville Stanley Koopowitz Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY LTD-32.18%4 633
AXA10.72%55 088
PRUDENTIAL PLC-3.92%42 504
METLIFE7.48%41 325
AFLAC8.87%36 723
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-2.48%32 542
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group