DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Voluntary announcement: Discovery Bank progress update
Discovery Limited
(Registration number 1999/007789/06)
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
JSE share code: DSY, DSBP
DSY ISIN: ZAE000022331
DSBP ISIN: ZAE000158564
JSE bond code: DSYI
('Discovery')
Shareholders are advised that an update on the progress of Discovery Bank is available for review under
'Announcements' on the Discovery investor relations website
(https://www.discovery.co.za/corporate/investor-relations).
Sandton
27 June 2019
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
