DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Voluntary announcement: Discovery Bank progress update Voluntary announcement: Discovery Bank progress update Discovery Limited (Registration number 1999/007789/06) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) JSE share code: DSY, DSBP DSY ISIN: ZAE000022331 DSBP ISIN: ZAE000158564 JSE bond code: DSYI ('Discovery') Voluntary announcement: Discovery Bank progress update Shareholders are advised that an update on the progress of Discovery Bank is available for review under 'Announcements' on the Discovery investor relations website (https://www.discovery.co.za/corporate/investor-relations). Sandton 27 June 2019 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 27/06/2019 12:00:00