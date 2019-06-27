Log in
DISCOVERY LTD

DISCOVERY LTD

(DSYJ)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Voluntary announcement: Discovery Bank progress update

0
06/27/2019 | 06:25am EDT
DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Voluntary announcement: Discovery Bank progress update 
DSY: DISCOVERY LIMITED - Voluntary announcement: Discovery Bank progress update
Voluntary announcement: Discovery Bank progress update
Discovery Limited  
(Registration number 1999/007789/06)  
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)  
JSE share code: DSY, DSBP 
DSY ISIN: ZAE000022331 
DSBP ISIN: ZAE000158564 
JSE bond code: DSYI 
('Discovery')  
Voluntary announcement: Discovery Bank progress update 
Shareholders are advised that an update on the progress of Discovery Bank is available for review under 
'Announcements' on the Discovery investor relations website 
(https://www.discovery.co.za/corporate/investor-relations). 
 
Sandton  
27 June 2019 
 
Sponsor  
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)  
Date: 27/06/2019 12:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2019-06-27 12:00:00 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Discovery Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 10:24:11 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 35 834 M
EBIT 2019 7 747 M
Net income 2019 6 030 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,41%
P/E ratio 2019 16,26
P/E ratio 2020 13,37
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,50x
Capitalization 99 356 M
Chart DISCOVERY LTD
Duration : Period :
Discovery Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 184  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Gore Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Monty Isidore Hilkowitz Chairman
Deon Marius Viljoen Financial Director & Executive Director
Brian Antony Brink Independent Non-Executive Director
Neville Stanley Koopowitz Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY LTD-5.22%6 952
AXA22.79%63 564
PRUDENTIAL PLC19.76%55 513
METLIFE19.02%46 311
AFLAC19.05%40 964
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL20.81%39 898
