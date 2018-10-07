Discovery : A Conversation with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton at the Discovery Leadership Summit 2018

7 October 2018 - Johannesburg - Discovery today announced the celebrated global leaders and influential individuals who will take to the stage at the Discovery Leadership Summit, 2018. The event takes place on 1 November 2018.

'We are deeply honoured to host our distinguished speakers at this year's event - our ninth Discovery Leadership Summit,' said Adrian Gore, Discovery Group Chief Executive. 'We look forward to welcoming United States (U.S.) President Bill Clinton and former First Lady, U.S. Senator, Secretary of State and presidential candidate, Hillary Rodham Clinton as well as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, along with other esteemed international thought-leaders.'

The iconic event is a global platform that brings together local and international, critically-acclaimed and inspirational visionaries - the people shaping today's leadership conversations. The summit facilitates the sharing of thought-provoking intellectual capital for better leadership in business, government and civil society.

'The Discovery Leadership Summit provides an opportunity for dialogue on global issues that will contribute towards building a stronger South Africa and global society,' said Gore. 'We have brought together some of the world's most influential people, to share in a conversation aimed at stimulating ideas towards navigating today's global environment,' Gore added.

Discovery Leadership Summit speakers include foremost minds in the fields of leadership, civil society, business, economics, science, health and wellness, the media and more. Open to the general public, the Discovery Leadership Summit provides an invaluable opportunity to spend a day alongside global giants, who are challenged to think beyond the conventional and to share ground-breaking ideas.

This year's distinguished speaker line-up also includes:

•Lord Jim O'Neill, creator of the 'BRIC' acronym, Lord O'Neill is an esteemed British economist and former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He also serves as a visiting research fellow at Brussels-based economics think tank, Bruegel, and is one of the founding trustees and president of SHINE, a UK-based educational charity.