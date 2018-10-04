Discovery : Caster Semenya joins the Discovery Vitality Ambassador family

Caster Semenya joins the Discovery Vitality Ambassador family

4 October 2018 - Johannesburg, South Africa - Discovery today announced that Caster Semenya - World, Olympic, and Commonwealth Games 800m Champion - has become a Discovery Vitality Ambassador.

'Caster Semenya's popularity, both on and off the track, has won her a place in the hearts of people the world over,' said Firoze Bhorat, Chief Marketing Officer at Discovery. 'She has a deep love for her country and is an immensely proud South African. Her physical and mental resilience, combined with her passion for sport make her a true national hero.'

On becoming a Discovery Vitality ambassador, Caster Semenya commented: 'I am elated to be a part of such a dynamic team, to represent a brand that echoes my values on and off the track on the quest for a healthier lifestyle and inspiring action in others. I have experienced many proud moments and a proudly South African company with a global reach backing me is one of my highlights this year.'

'Caster embodies Discovery's values through her passion for sport, and by inspiring young people across the world to understand the importance of healthy lifestyle choices and physical activity. Sport has a power to unite us all. And, it helps young people to further their social, academic and leadership skills,' added Bhorat.

Semenya will represent Discovery Vitality on a global scale, joining Discovery Vitality Ambassadors such as South African Olympians Chad le Clos and Wayde van Niekerk and the members of Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka. British Vitality Ambassadors include track and field athlete, Jessica Ennis-Hill; current captain of England in Test cricket, Joe Root and English rugby union player, Maro Itoje, as well as Generali Vitality ambassador Angelique Kerber, current world No. 1 in women's singles tennis.

'Caster has fought to reach Olympic greatness and also for dignity, justice and human rights for all people. We are proud to call Caster Semenya a Discovery Vitality Ambassador,' concluded Bhorat.