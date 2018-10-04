Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Discovery Ltd    DSYJ   ZAE000022331

DISCOVERY LTD (DSYJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Discovery : Caster Semenya joins the Discovery Vitality Ambassador family

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 02:38pm CEST

Caster Semenya joins the Discovery Vitality Ambassador family

4 October 2018 - Johannesburg, South Africa - Discovery today announced that Caster Semenya - World, Olympic, and Commonwealth Games 800m Champion - has become a Discovery Vitality Ambassador.

'Caster Semenya's popularity, both on and off the track, has won her a place in the hearts of people the world over,' said Firoze Bhorat, Chief Marketing Officer at Discovery. 'She has a deep love for her country and is an immensely proud South African. Her physical and mental resilience, combined with her passion for sport make her a true national hero.'

On becoming a Discovery Vitality ambassador, Caster Semenya commented: 'I am elated to be a part of such a dynamic team, to represent a brand that echoes my values on and off the track on the quest for a healthier lifestyle and inspiring action in others. I have experienced many proud moments and a proudly South African company with a global reach backing me is one of my highlights this year.'

'Caster embodies Discovery's values through her passion for sport, and by inspiring young people across the world to understand the importance of healthy lifestyle choices and physical activity. Sport has a power to unite us all. And, it helps young people to further their social, academic and leadership skills,' added Bhorat.

Semenya will represent Discovery Vitality on a global scale, joining Discovery Vitality Ambassadors such as South African Olympians Chad le Clos and Wayde van Niekerk and the members of Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka. British Vitality Ambassadors include track and field athlete, Jessica Ennis-Hill; current captain of England in Test cricket, Joe Root and English rugby union player, Maro Itoje, as well as Generali Vitality ambassador Angelique Kerber, current world No. 1 in women's singles tennis.

'Caster has fought to reach Olympic greatness and also for dignity, justice and human rights for all people. We are proud to call Caster Semenya a Discovery Vitality Ambassador,' concluded Bhorat.

Discovery information

About Discovery Limited

Discovery Limited is a South African-founded financial services organisation that operates in the healthcare, life assurance, short-term insurance, savings and investment products and wellness markets. Founded in 1992, Discovery was guided by a clear core purpose - to make people healthier and to enhance and protect their lives. Underpinning this core purpose is the belief that through innovation, Discovery can be a powerful market disruptor.

The company, with headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, has expanded its operations globally and currently serves over 5 million clients across South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore and Australia. Discovery recently partnered with Generali, a leading insurer in Europe, and has partnered with John Hancock in the US. These new partnerships will bring Discovery's shared-value business model to protection industries in Europe and the US.

Vitality, Discovery's wellness programme, is the world's largest scientific, incentive-based wellness solution for individuals and corporates. The global Vitality membership base now exceeds three million lives in five markets.

Discovery is an authorised financial services provider and trades under the code 'DSY' on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange.

Follow us on Twitter @Discovery_SA

Disclaimer

Discovery Limited published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 12:37:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY LTD
02:38pDISCOVERY : Caster Semenya joins the Discovery Vitality Ambassador family
PU
10/03DISCOVERY LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/27DISCOVERY : High blood pressure a ticking time bomb? Exercise and healthy diet t..
PU
09/21DSY : DISCOVERY LIMITED - Availability of annual financial statements and postin..
PU
09/21DISCOVERY LTD : Provisional calendar
CO
09/18DSY : DISCOVERY LIMITED - Dealings in securities by a director
PU
09/17DISCOVERY : David Cameron leads international speaker line-up at Discovery Leade..
PU
09/15DISCOVERY : Tough Mudders came, saw and conquered!
PU
09/15DISCOVERY : Cancer is South Africa’s biggest killer
AQ
09/13DSY : DISCOVERY LIMITED - Dealings in securities by a director
PU
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 6 358 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,49%
P/E ratio 2019 17,00
P/E ratio 2020 13,79
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 107 B
Chart DISCOVERY LTD
Duration : Period :
Discovery Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 167  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Gore Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Monty Isidore Hilkowitz Chairman
Deon Marius Viljoen Executive Director & Financial Director
Brian Antony Brink Independent Non-Executive Director
Neville Stanley Koopowitz Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY LTD-11.12%7 261
AXA-6.06%64 623
PRUDENTIAL-9.21%58 014
METLIFE-7.00%46 777
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-10.91%42 717
AFLAC6.79%35 987
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.