Discovery : David Cameron leads international speaker line-up at Discovery Leadership Summit 2018

17 September 2018 - Johannesburg - Discovery today announced that former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron will be part of the international speaker line-up at the Discovery Leadership Summit in November this year. The ninth Discovery Leadership Summit will take place on 1 November 2018.

This iconic event is designed as a global platform that brings together local and international thought leaders and inspirational visionaries who are shaping leadership conversations today. The summit facilitates the sharing of thought-provoking intellectual capital for better leadership in business, government and civil society.

'We are honoured to host a panel of eminent speakers, including David Cameron, at this year's Discovery Leadership Summit. We look forward to learning from his views on global politics and leadership, and from all our speakers as a whole,' saysAdrian Gore, Discovery Group Chief Executive. 'The potential of excellent leadership to uplift humanity remains top of mind in every society. At Discovery, we value every opportunity to encourage dialogue on this exciting front. It is our hope that this year's Summit will contribute to building a stronger South Africa and global society as a whole.'

Discovery Leadership Summit speakers include foremost minds in the fields of leadership, civil society, business, economics, science, health and wellness, the media and more. Open to the general public, the Discovery Leadership Summit provides an invaluable opportunity to spend a day alongside global giants, who are challenged to think beyond the conventional and to share ground-breaking ideas.

This year's distinguished speaker line-up also includes:

Lord Jim O'Neill , a celebrated British economist, author and former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He serves as a visiting research fellow at Bruegel, a European think tank for international economics, and is one of the founding trustees and president of SHINE, a UK-based educational charity. In 2011, he was included in The 50 Most Influential ranking by Bloomberg Markets.

a celebrated British economist, author and former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He serves as a visiting research fellow at Bruegel, a European think tank for international economics, and is one of the founding trustees and president of SHINE, a UK-based educational charity. In 2011, he was included in The 50 Most Influential ranking by Bloomberg Markets. Prof Clayton Christenson , an American academic and business consultant who currently serves as the Kim B. Clark Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School of Harvard University. Founder of the non-profit, non-partisan think tank, Clayton Christensen Institute, he is regarded as one of the world's top experts on innovation and growth. He is also an established entrepreneur, having started successful enterprises, including CPS Technologies; innovation consulting firm, Innosight; and investment firm, Rose Park Advisors.

, an American academic and business consultant who currently serves as the Kim B. Clark Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School of Harvard University. Founder of the non-profit, non-partisan think tank, Clayton Christensen Institute, he is regarded as one of the world's top experts on innovation and growth. He is also an established entrepreneur, having started successful enterprises, including CPS Technologies; innovation consulting firm, Innosight; and investment firm, Rose Park Advisors. Efosa Ojomo , an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School and a research fellow at the Forum for Growth and Innovation at the Clayton Christensen Institute, a non-profit, non-partisan think tank dedicated to improving the world through disruptive innovation.

an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School and a research fellow at the Forum for Growth and Innovation at the Clayton Christensen Institute, a non-profit, non-partisan think tank dedicated to improving the world through disruptive innovation. Caroline Webb, a management consultant, economist and renowned leadership coach. She has worked alongside organisations across the globe to assist their employees in increasing productivity, energy and success - first as a partner at McKinsey & Company, where she continues to serve as a senior advisor, and now as CEO of her own firm, Sevenshift.

More local and international speakers will be added to this line-up and will be announced in the near future.

Past Discovery Leadership Summits cement calibre of top-class speakers

Previous speakers at the Discovery Leadership Summit have offered audience members, and the media at large, extraordinary perspectives.

Speakers have included the likes of founder of the Huffington Post and ThriveGlobal - Arianna Huffington, General Electric Chairman and CEO - Jack Welch, Harvard historian and economist - Niall Ferguson, Harvard Business School economist, researcher and author - Professor Michael Porter, former US Vice President and environmentalist - Al Gore, former South African Minister of Finance - Pravin Gordhan, global philanthropist, entrepreneur and investor - Sir Richard Branson, best-selling author and journalist - Malcolm Gladwell, CEO of the ABSA group - Maria Ramos, celebrated sportsman, entrepreneur and founder of UNICEF 7 Fund for Children - David Beckham - to name but a few.

'It is inspiring to have seen the Discovery Leadership Summit evolve into a sought-after and respected platform where new ideas and approaches to bettering our world are shared. As always, I am honoured to attend this years' event and gain new perspectives,' concludes Gore.

Notes to the editor:

Discovery is currently confirming further speakers taking part in the 2018 Summit. These speakers will soon be announced.

The one-day event includes local and international speakers and panel discussions,and will run from 08:30 to 17:00.

Tickets for the Summit can be purchased at www.discoveryleadershipsummit2018.co.za

More information is available at www.discoveryleadershipsummit2018.co.za