Discovery : Lucas Radebe teams up with Discovery to inspire future soccer stars

30 August 2019 - Discovery is excited to announce South African football legend Lucas Radebe as a Discovery Vitality Ambassador. As the Official Wellness Partner of Arsenal FC and official broadcast sponsor of the Premier League, Discovery shares a passion with Lucas for both growing the sport and encouraging physical activity, especially amongst South Africa's youth.

Iona Maclean, Head of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Discovery is delighted to welcome 'The Chief' to the Discovery family. 'Lucas Radebe is one of our national treasures, both as a former football star and through his significant philanthropic work. His talent, courage and warmth has inspired thousands, both in South Africa and in England, and we trust that his immense energy and popularity will help promote better health by inspiring more people - especially our youth - to lead more active lives,' explains Maclean.

Discovery encourages young football players across South Africa through the Discovery Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge. The tournament, launched in 2002, is hosted annually in Soweto by Discovery and the family of Walter Sisulu and brings together communities where people are encouraged to take part in sport to lead healthier, more active lives.

The Discovery Primary School Knock-Out Cup was launched in 2009 and has since expanded to include high schools, with over 1 000 players participating in the annual high school tournament in Johannesburg. The primary school soccer programme extends to the Discovery Festival and the Alexandra Discovery School's League.

Maclean adds, 'Discovery's sponsorships serve to kindle a passion for active, outdoor play, and give young future stars a platform to perform. Through our various football tournaments - and by bringing Lucas on board - we aim to bring communities together in ways that encourage everyone to take part and get healthier.'

On becoming a Discovery Vitality ambassador, Lucas Radebe commented: 'I am thrilled to join the Discovery team. I well understand the importance of making the most of your opportunities, and believe that if you provide more young people with opportunities, skills, and a positive winning mentality, you inspire them to achieve. Discovery's investment in soccer at both a local and international level prove their commitment to the sport, to our youth, and to the health and unity of our nation.'