Discovery : Over 7500 celebrate Spring At The Discovery Jacaranda FM Spring Walk

Today just under 8000 participants celebrated the start of the season at the 8th annual Discovery Jacaranda FM Spring Walk. The popular Pretoria-based event took place at the iconic Loftus Versfeld and catered for people of all ages, with 5 km, 10 km and 15 km routes - as well as live entertainment - on offer.

'The Discovery Jacaranda FM Spring Walk always promises a terrific vibe, and this year did not disappoint,' says Discovery's Head of Experiential Marketing, Iona Maclean. 'We were delighted once more to see so many people of all fitness levels enjoying outdoor exercise and quality time with their family and friends.'

Jacaranda FM's General Manager, Kevin Fine, says: 'Celeb appearances by DJ Jazzy D and Lisa Raleigh at this year's event and fantastic on-stage performances from Nick McCreadie, Roan Ash and Bok van Blerk were highlights of the day, while the little ones had a blast in the supervised kiddies' area.'

'Seeing thousands of South Africans moving together in unity is always a treat, and rouses national pride in our diverse people and our beautiful Capital. We are so thankful to Discovery for making it happen with us and seven years after we started this is an annual event in the calendar of every Jacaranda family.

Maclean adds, 'We know that regular physical activity can significantly lower your risk to chronic diseases, and the overwhelming success of this year's Spring Walk is a happy reminder that there are many steps we as individuals can take - literally and otherwise - to improve our health.'

'With September marking Heart Awareness Month, Discovery wants to encourage all able South Africans to care for their hearts this Spring by making a habit of brisk walking or jogging.'

For more, visit www.springwalk.co.za