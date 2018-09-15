Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Discovery Ltd    DSYJ   ZAE000022331

DISCOVERY LTD (DSYJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Discovery : Tough Mudders came, saw and conquered!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 09:03am EDT

The normally quiet grounds of Houwteq campus were transformed today into a mud-fuelled arena where gladiators challenged themselves to doing something new for the first time, taking part in the first ever Discovery Tough Mudder event on African shores.

More than 2,700 people, mostly Capetonian Tough Mudders, challenged the 8km and 16km courses, taking on 21 gargantuan obstacles with the world's best backup: each other.

It took months of planning and weeks to build, but the course was a perfect replica of the stuff that makes Tough Mudder an international sensation - with a few proudly South African touches - this isn't your ouma's obstacle course. 'I couldn't be more thrilled with today's event and growing Mudder Nation here in Africa. I've seen countless venues around the globe and this place is remarkably stunning! I can't wait to see what Invictus Events has in store for the next Tough Mudder' stated TMHQs Global Licensing Director, Johnny Little.

'Seeing teams working together to achieve the same goal and feeding off each other's strengths was a great sight. By testing both teamwork and fitness, the course turned into a fitness playground pretty quickly, and before they knew it, the Tough Mudders had worked all their muscles and got their heart rates to healthy levels. They all took their fitness and endurance levels to brand new levels which was impressive, its no wonder Cape Town was ranked first in the latest Discovery Vitality Fittest City Index, leading the pack ahead of other major cities like Johannesburg and Pretoria,' said Iona Maclean, Head of Experiential Marketing at Discovery.

There certainly were some Herculean efforts on the course: in the single timed wave of elite Mudders in which over 50 people competed. With a total prize purse of R70k the winning results were as follows:

1st Louis Smit

2nd Claude Eksteen

3rd Chad Gordon

1st Carla Vvan Huyssteen

2nd Nedene Cahill

3rd Lisha Sookan

The beauty of this event is, while only 6 Mudders 'won a prize', every single person who completed the course today feels like a hero.

The man behind the South African Operation, Andrew Douglas of Invictus Events, was blown away by the Mudders' efforts today: 'The event exceeded all my expectations and then some! It was amazing to see so many Capetonians come out today to challenge themselves on this tough course'

The first ever Tough Mudder event on African soil proved to be a massive success. Tough Mudders not only challenged themselves to do something new for the first time, but worked together and helped each other along the route, even those who weren't their team mates. Great sportsmanship overall.

Discovery information

About Discovery Limited

Discovery Limited is a South African-founded financial services organisation that operates in the healthcare, life assurance, short-term insurance, savings and investment products and wellness markets. Founded in 1992, Discovery was guided by a clear core purpose - to make people healthier and to enhance and protect their lives. Underpinning this core purpose is the belief that through innovation, Discovery can be a powerful market disruptor.

The company, with headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, has expanded its operations globally and currently serves over 5 million clients across South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore and Australia. Discovery recently partnered with Generali, a leading insurer in Europe, and has partnered with John Hancock in the US. These new partnerships will bring Discovery's shared-value business model to protection industries in Europe and the US.

Vitality, Discovery's wellness programme, is the world's largest scientific, incentive-based wellness solution for individuals and corporates. The global Vitality membership base now exceeds three million lives in five markets.

Discovery is an authorised financial services provider and trades under the code 'DSY' on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange.

Follow us on Twitter @Discovery_SA

Disclaimer

Discovery Limited published this content on 15 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2018 13:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY LTD
09:03aDISCOVERY : Tough Mudders came, saw and conquered!
PU
01:26aDISCOVERY : Cancer is South Africa’s biggest killer
AQ
09/13DSY : DISCOVERY LIMITED - Dealings in securities by a director
PU
09/13DISCOVERY : The results are in – SA’s most active and best driving c..
PU
09/07DSY : DISCOVERY LIMITED - Dealings in securities by a director of a major subsid..
PU
09/04DISCOVERY LIMITED : says earnings rise 16% in year to June
AQ
09/04DISCOVERY : delivers strong results as the Group launches new businesses and dev..
PU
09/04DISCOVERY LTD : Dividends
CO
08/30DISCOVERY LTD : annual earnings release
08/24DISCOVERY LIMITED - RETIREMENT OF EX : group chief information officer
PU
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 6 358 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 18,16
P/E ratio 2020 14,73
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 114 B
Chart DISCOVERY LTD
Duration : Period :
Discovery Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 167  ZAR
Spread / Average Target -5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Gore Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Monty Isidore Hilkowitz Chairman
Deon Marius Viljoen Executive Director & Financial Director
Brian Antony Brink Independent Non-Executive Director
Neville Stanley Koopowitz Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY LTD-5.05%7 636
AXA-10.47%62 385
PRUDENTIAL-10.50%57 760
METLIFE-7.97%46 290
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-13.15%41 642
AFLAC6.40%36 248
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.