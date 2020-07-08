Discovery Metals : ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 dated June 16, 2020

DISCOVERY METALS CORP.

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

Dated June 16, 2020

701-55 University Avenue

Toronto, ON

Canada M5J 2H7 1-416-613-9410info@dsvmetals.com

TSX.V: DSV OTCQX: DSVMF

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS................ 1

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO UNITED STATES INVESTORS CONCERNING ESTIMATES OF

MEASURED, INDICATED, AND INFERRED RESOURCES............................................................. 3

PRELIMINARY NOTES........................................................................................................................... 3

CORPORATE STRUCTURE................................................................................................................... 5

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS.............................................................................. 6

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS....................................................................................................... 8

RISK FACTORS....................................................................................................................................... 11

CORDERO PROJECT............................................................................................................................. 26

PUERTO RICO PROJECT..................................................................................................................... 62

DIVIDENDS AND DISTRIBUTIONS.................................................................................................... 83

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE...................................................................................... 83

MARKET FOR SECURITIES................................................................................................................ 85

ESCROWED SECURITIES AND SECURITIES SUBJECT TO CONTRACTUAL RESTRICTION

ON TRANSFER........................................................................................................................................ 86

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS OF THE CORPORATION............................................................... 87

CEASE TRADE ORDERS, BANKRUPTCIES, PENALTIES, OR SANCTIONS............................ 88

CONFLICTS OF INTEREST.................................................................................................................. 89

PROMOTERS........................................................................................................................................... 90

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS.............................................................. 90

INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS................... 90

TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR.............................................................................................. 90

MATERIAL CONTRACTS..................................................................................................................... 90

INTERESTS OF EXPERTS.................................................................................................................... 90

BOARD COMMITTEES......................................................................................................................... 92

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE AUDIT COMMITTEE AND EXTERNAL AUDITOR.... 92

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION............................................................................................................ 94

SCHEDULE A - AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER........................................................................ A-1

SCHEDULE B - CODE OF BUSINESS CONDUCT AND ETHICS................................................ B-1

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for statements of historical fact, information contained, or incorporated by reference, herein constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or states that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Statements relating to mineral resources are deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the mineral resources described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated or that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of such resources. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are not guarantees of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made, including among other things, the future prices of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals, the price of other commodities such as coal, fuel and electricity, currency exchange rates and interest rates; favourable operating conditions, political stability, timely receipt of governmental approvals, licenses, and permits (and renewals thereof); access to necessary financing; stability of labour markets and in market conditions in general; availability of equipment; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and of any metallurgical testing completed to date; estimates of costs and expenditures to complete our programs and goals; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development in general; there being no significant disruptions affecting the development and operation of the project, including due to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); exchange rate assumptions being approximately consistent with the assumptions in the report; the availability of certain consumables and services and the prices for power and other key supplies being approximately consistent with assumptions in the report; labour and materials costs being approximately consistent with assumptions in the report and assumptions made in mineral resource estimates, including, but not limited to, geological interpretation, grades, metal price assumptions, metallurgical and mining recovery rates, geotechnical and hydrogeological assumptions, capital and operating cost estimates, and general marketing, political, business and economic conditions. Many of these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that are not within the control of Discovery Metals Corp. ("Discovery" or the "Corporation") and could thus cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements herein includes, but is not limited to: statements or information concerning the future financial or operating performance of Discovery and its business, operations, properties and condition, resource potential, including the potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, or the potential size of a mineralized zone, potential expansion of mineralization, the timing and results of future resource estimates, the timing of other exploration and development plans at Discovery's mineral project interests, the amenability of mineralization to produce a saleable concentrate of sufficiently high enough grade and quality to be economic; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; illustrative mine lives of the Corporation's various mineral project interests, the proposed timing and amount of estimated future production, and the illustrative costs thereof; and with respect to the Cordero Project and the Puerto Rico Project: statements regarding the economic and scoping-level parameters of the Cordero Project or the Puerto Rico Project, mineral resource estimates, the cost and timing of any development of the Cordero Project and the Puerto Rico Project, the proposed mine plan and mining methods, dilution and mining recoveries, processing method and rates and production rates; projected metallurgical recovery rates, infrastructure requirements, capital, operating and sustaining cost estimates, the projected life of mine and other expected attributes of the project, the net present value ("NPV"), capital, the Cordero Project and the Puerto Rico Project location, the timing of the environmental assessment process, changes to the Cordero Project or the Puerto Rico Project configuration that may be requested as a result of stakeholder or government input to the environmental assessment process, government regulations and permitting timelines, estimates of reclamation obligations, requirements for additional capital, environmental risks, general business and economic conditions. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Discovery to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied.

Such factors include, among others: the timing and possible outcome of regulatory and permitting matters; the ability to obtain, maintain or renew the underlying licenses and permits in Mexico in accordance with the requirements of applicable mining, environmental, and other laws in Mexico; satisfaction of requirements relating to the submissions and successful defence of Environmental Impact Assessment reports ("EIAs"); exploration, development, and operating risks, and risks associated with the early stage status of the Corporation's mineral properties and the nature of exploration; risks associated with the Corporation having no known reserves and no economic reserves may exist on the Corporation's properties, which could have a negative effect on the Corporation's operations and valuation; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral resources; possible variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; fluctuations in commodity prices and relative currency rates; volatility, changes, or disruptions in market conditions; government regulation of mining operations and changes in government legislation and regulation, including pursuant to theCanadian Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act(Canada); foreign operations risks, political instability, hostilities, insurrection, or acts of war or terrorism (and the potential consequential capital and financial market reaction), pandemics including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) (and the potential consequential governmental regulations and capital and financial market reaction); reputational risks; potential dilution of Common Shares (as defined in this Annual Information Form ("AIF"))voting power or earnings per share as a result of the exercise of warrants, RSUs, DSUs, or Options (all as defined in this AIF), future financings or future acquisitions financed by the issuance of equity; uncertainties associated with minority interests and joint venture operations; ability to satisfy contractual obligations and additional capital needs generally; reliance on a finite number of properties; contests over title to properties; costs and results derived from community relations activities; availability of adequate infrastructure; the cost, timing, and amount of estimated future capital, operating exploration, acquisition, development, and reclamation activities; limited operating history and no earnings; limits of insurance coverage and uninsurable risk; accidents, labour disputes, and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental risks and hazards, pitwall failures, flooding, rock bursts, and other acts of God or natural disasters; unfavourable operating conditions; environmental risks and hazards; limitations on the use of community water sources; risks associated with the Corporation's indemnified liabilities; competitive conditions in the mineral exploration and mining businesses; the ability of the Corporation to retain its key management employees and the impact of shortages of skilled personnel and contractors; potential acquisitions and their integration with the Corporation's current business; future sales of Common Shares by existing shareholders; influence of third party stakeholders; successful defence against existing, pending, or threatened litigation or other proceedings; conflicts of interest; the Corporation's designation as a "passive foreign investment company"; the adequacy of the Corporation's system of internal controls; credit and/or liquidity risks; cyber security risks; changes to the Corporation's dividend policy; the interpretation and actual results of historical production at certain of the Corporation's exploration property interests, as well as specific historic data associated with, and drill results from, those properties, and the reliance on technical information provided by third parties; changes in labour costs or other costs of exploration and development; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; Discovery's ability to fully fund cash-calls made by its joint venture partner, completion of expenditure and other obligations under earn-in or option agreements to which the Corporation is a party; the impact of archaeological, cultural, or environmental studies within the property area; the designation of all or part of the property area of the Corporation's projects as a protected wildlife habitat under government legislation and regulation; future issuances of the Common Shares to satisfy earn-in or lease-related obligations or the acquisition of exploration properties; judgement of management when exercising discretion in their use of proceeds from offerings of securities; those general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory, and social uncertainties, disruptions or changes in the credit or securities markets and market fluctuations in prices for Discovery's securities that may occur outside of management's control; the Corporation's history of net losses and negative operating cash flow; the Corporation's major shareholder(s) having the ability to influence matters submitted to Discovery's shareholders for approval; and the risks involved in the exploration, development, and mining business in general.

Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results, or conditions to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause performance, achievements, actions, events, results, or conditions to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. Further details relating to many of these factors is discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in this AIF.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date of this AIF and the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or forward-looking information will proveto be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. All forward-looking statements and forward-looking information attributable to us is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO UNITED STATES INVESTORS CONCERNING ESTIMATES OF

MEASURED, INDICATED, AND INFERRED RESOURCES

Information in this AIF, including any information incorporated by reference, and disclosure documents of Discovery that are filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities concerning mineral properties have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of United States securities laws.

Without limiting the foregoing, these documents use the terms "measured resources", "indicated resources", and "inferred resources". Shareholders in the United States are advised that, while such terms are defined in and required by Canadian securities laws, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") does not recognize them. Under United States standards, mineralization may not be classified as a reserve unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. United States investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of measured or indicated resources will ever be converted into reserves. Further, inferred resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. It is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration; however, there is no certainty that these inferred mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves, once economic considerations are applied. Under Canadian rules inferred mineral resources must not be included in the economic analysis, production schedules, or estimated mine life in publicly disclosed Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility Studies, or in the Life of Mine plans and cash flow models of developed mines. Inferred Mineral Resources can only be used in economic studies as provided under NI 43-101 (as defined below). Therefore, United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the inferred resources exist, or that they can be mined legally or economically. Disclosure of contained ounces is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report resources as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, information concerning descriptions of mineralization and resources contained in these documents may not be comparable to information made public by United States companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC.

PRELIMINARY NOTES

Throughout this Annual Information Form ("AIF"), Discovery Metals Corp. is referred to as "Discovery" or the "Corporation". All information contained in this AIF is given as of December 31, 2019, unless otherwise stated.

Currency

All dollar amounts referenced, unless otherwise indicated, are expressed in Canadian dollars ("C$"), the same currency that the Corporation uses in its consolidated financial statements as its reporting currency.