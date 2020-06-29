Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Discovery Metals Corp.    DSV   CA25471U1003

DISCOVERY METALS CORP.

(DSV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Discovery Metals : Announces AGM Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 11:45am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Discovery Metals Announces AGM Results

June 29, 2020, Toronto, Ontario - Discovery Metals Corp. (TSXV: DSV; OTCQX: DSVMF) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting held Friday, June 26, 2020. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each is as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Taj Singh

102,372,339

99.9%

64,422

0.1%

Murray John

102,334,889

99.9%

101,872

0.1%

Mark O'Dea

102,372,889

99.9%

63,872

0.1%

Jeff Parr

102,318,228

99.9%

118,533

0.1%

Daniel Vickerman

102,340,278

99.9%

96,483

0.1%

Vic Chevillon

102,372,139

99.9%

64,622

0.1%

Jesus Hernandez-Garza

102,370,264

99.9%

66,497

0.1%

Moira Smith

102,334,839

99.9%

101,922

0.1%

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; (ii) fixing the number of directors on the Company's Board of Directors at eight (8) persons; (iii) re-approving and ratifying the Company's Stock Option Plan; (iv) approving the Company's proposed Restricted Share Unit Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan. A total of 111,968,238 Discovery common shares were voted, representing 52.9% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Taj Singh, M.Eng., P.Eng., CPA

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

About Discovery

Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVMF) is a Canadian exploration and development company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and focused on historic mining districts in Mexico. Discovery's flagship is its 100%-owned Cordero silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. The 35,000-hectare property covers a large district that hosts the announced resource as well as numerous exploration targets for bulk tonnage diatreme-hosted, porphyry-style, and carbonate replacement deposits.

For further information contact:

Forbes Gemmell, CFA

VP Corporate Development & Investor Relationsforbes.gemmell@dsvmetals.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Discovery believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in market prices, including metal prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the Private Placement will close on the announced terms. Discovery does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.

Disclaimer

Discovery Metals Corp. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 15:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DISCOVERY METALS CORP.
11:45aDISCOVERY METALS : Announces AGM Results
PU
06/18DISCOVERY METALS : Extends Higher-Grade Mineralization & Expands Drill Program a..
PU
06/09DISCOVERY METALS : Closes Final Tranche of C$25 Million Private Placement and In..
AQ
06/01DISCOVERY METALS : Closes First Tranche of C$25 Million Private Placement
PU
05/29DISCOVERY METALS : Reports Q1 2020 Operating and Financial Results
AQ
05/28DISCOVERY METALS : Reports Q1 2020 Operating & Financial Results
PU
05/19DISCOVERY METALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - DSV
AQ
05/18DISCOVERY METALS : Announces Resignation of Director
AQ
05/18DISCOVERY METALS : Announces C$25.0 Million Private Placement With C$10.0 Millio..
PU
05/15DISCOVERY METALS : IIROC Trading Halt - DSV
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -9,66 M -7,06 M -7,06 M
Net cash 2019 23,9 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 -7,84x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 286 M 209 M 209 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart DISCOVERY METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Discovery Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY METALS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Taj Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Murray John Chairman
Andreas L'abbe Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mark G. O'Dea Independent Director
Jeffrey Scott Parr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY METALS CORP.45.45%209
BHP GROUP-7.37%115 415
RIO TINTO PLC0.68%94 744
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.34%27 984
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.14%17 795
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC29.67%9 011
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group