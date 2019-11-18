Discovery Metals : OTC Markets Group Welcomes Discovery Metals Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Discovery Metals Corp (TSX-V: DSV; OTCQX: DSVMF), a company focused on the exploration and development of district-scale silver projects in northern Mexico, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Discovery Metals Corp. ("Discovery Metals" or "the Company") upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Discovery Metals Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "DSVMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Discovery Metals Corp joins nearly 200 companies listed in Canada that cross-trade their shares on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S.," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Companies on the OTCQX Market must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws. We are pleased to welcome Discovery Metals to OTCQX and look forward to supporting the company and its shareholders in the U.S. public market."

Taj Singh, President and CEO of Discovery Metals states: "We are pleased to join the OTCQX Market. Our current and future investors will benefit from a stronger and more efficient platform to trade within the U.S. that also provides us with significant additional market exposure."

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Discovery Metals Corp.

Discovery Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and focused on historic precious metal districts in Mexico. Discovery's flagship is its 100%-owned Cordero silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. The 37,000-hectare property covers an entire porphyry district that hosts the announced resource and numerous exploration targets for bulk tonnage diatreme-hosted, porphyry-style, and carbonate replacement deposits. In addition, Discovery is focused on discovering and advancing multiple high-grade carbonate replacement-style silver-zinc-lead projects in a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in Coahuila State, Mexico. The land holdings contain numerous historical direct-ship ore workings and significant underground development, but no drill-testing has ever been carried out on them.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

