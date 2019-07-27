Log in
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/26 04:00:00 pm
39.51 USD   +0.87%
A TV Maverick Is Going All-In on a New Wireless -2-

07/27/2019 | 12:15am EDT

The department met with representatives from potential partners including Dish and cable operators Altice USA Inc., Charter Communications Inc. and Comcast Corp., according to people familiar with the talks. Dish emerged as an early favorite.

Mr. Ergen said his existing airwaves licenses made his pitch to build a new cellphone carrier more credible. He said he reached a broad agreement with Mr. Legere and Sprint Chairman Marcelo Claure in just four weeks of discussions in June.

But the discussions continued for three more weeks as the Justice Department pressed the merger partners for better terms. Government lawyers insisted the settlement include no restrictions on Dish's ability to sell assets, other than to pure competitors, or find a deep-pocketed partner after the deal.

The Justice Department's antitrust chief, Makan Delharim, was under the gun as government officials publicly split on the deal. FCC head Ajit Pai, a fellow Trump administration appointee, had already endorsed the T-Mobile and Sprint deal while a consortium of Democratic state attorneys general had filed a lawsuit seeking to block it, saying it would hurt consumers.

The Justice Department wanted to make sure the final agreement would stand up in court if challenged by the states. The companies have agreed to wait to close the deal under a federal court hears the case later this year.

Mr. Ergen will have to pay $1.4 billion for the Sprint customers and $3.6 billion in three years for the extra airwaves. T-Mobile will get the bulk of Sprint's customers and airwaves and also have the right to buy some Dish spectrum. Sprint's owner SoftBank gets to cash out after failing to disrupt the U.S. cellular market. The Justice Department gets to keep a fourth competitor.

"I think three years from now, this transaction will look better than it does this week," Mr. Ergen said. "They are gonna have real competition."

--

Sarah Krouse contributed to this article.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE USA INC 2.24% 26.42 Delayed Quote.56.42%
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC -1.65% 398.79 Delayed Quote.42.30%
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.04% 44.63 Delayed Quote.31.07%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 0.87% 39.51 Delayed Quote.58.23%
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP -2.62% 100.93 Delayed Quote.40.55%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1.09% 5665 End-of-day quote.-19.13%
SPRINT CORP 7.39% 7.99 Delayed Quote.37.29%
T-MOBILE US 5.43% 84.25 Delayed Quote.32.45%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 408 M
EBIT 2019 1 704 M
Net income 2019 1 241 M
Debt 2019 12 941 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,54x
EV / Sales2020 2,69x
Capitalization 18 537 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 47,16  $
Last Close Price 39,51  $
Spread / Highest target 325%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Ergen Executive Chairman
W. Erik Carlson President & Chief Executive Officer
John Swieringa Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul W. Orban CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, SVP & Controller
Atilla Tinic Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION58.23%18 377
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC42.30%90 592
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC30.51%20 206
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP44.34%19 047
CABLE ONE INC48.64%6 948
CYFROWY POLSAT SA32.47%4 977
