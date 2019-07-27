A TV Maverick Is Going All-In on a New Wireless -2

The department met with representatives from potential partners including Dish and cable operators Altice USA Inc., Charter Communications Inc. and Comcast Corp., according to people familiar with the talks. Dish emerged as an early favorite.

Mr. Ergen said his existing airwaves licenses made his pitch to build a new cellphone carrier more credible. He said he reached a broad agreement with Mr. Legere and Sprint Chairman Marcelo Claure in just four weeks of discussions in June.

But the discussions continued for three more weeks as the Justice Department pressed the merger partners for better terms. Government lawyers insisted the settlement include no restrictions on Dish's ability to sell assets, other than to pure competitors, or find a deep-pocketed partner after the deal.

The Justice Department's antitrust chief, Makan Delharim, was under the gun as government officials publicly split on the deal. FCC head Ajit Pai, a fellow Trump administration appointee, had already endorsed the T-Mobile and Sprint deal while a consortium of Democratic state attorneys general had filed a lawsuit seeking to block it, saying it would hurt consumers.

The Justice Department wanted to make sure the final agreement would stand up in court if challenged by the states. The companies have agreed to wait to close the deal under a federal court hears the case later this year.

Mr. Ergen will have to pay $1.4 billion for the Sprint customers and $3.6 billion in three years for the extra airwaves. T-Mobile will get the bulk of Sprint's customers and airwaves and also have the right to buy some Dish spectrum. Sprint's owner SoftBank gets to cash out after failing to disrupt the U.S. cellular market. The Justice Department gets to keep a fourth competitor.

"I think three years from now, this transaction will look better than it does this week," Mr. Ergen said. "They are gonna have real competition."

Sarah Krouse contributed to this article.

