Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DISH Network Corporation    DISH

DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 11:36pm BST
The company logo for Oracle Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc and Dish Network Corp are not in discussions over a deal due to regulatory issues, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, after the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2kS2Hbs the wireless carrier was considering parting ways with its satellite TV division DirecTV.

AT&T has also considered a spinoff of DirecTV into a separate public company, the report said.

Last week, at a conference AT&T Chief Financial Officer John Stephens cited regulatory hurdles for any deal.

"So there's been some stories out there about the industrial logic about putting 2 satellite providers. It hasn't been successful and I don't know that there's any change in that regulatory perspective," he said.

DirecTV has been bleeding satellite TV subscribers with users shifting to cheaper online streaming services like Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc Prime service.

AT&T lost 778,000 premium TV subscribers, which includes DirecTV users in the second quarter, more than the 544,000 it lost in the prior quarter, and expects the video losses to continue in the current quarter.

Shares of the wireless carrier rose 1% in after-market trading and those of Dish were up 1.8%. AT&T and Dish declined to comment.

Earlier this month, activist investor Elliott Management Corp disclosed a $3.2 billion stake in the company and listed businesses, including DirecTV, as possible sale candidates.

The hedge fund urged the company to end its acquisition spree to focus on improving its business, while criticizing the $85 billion purchase of media company TimeWarner Inc last year and the $49 billion deal for DirecTV in 2015.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li in New York and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Kenneth Li and Neha Malara
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.28% 1817.46 Delayed Quote.21.34%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 0.76% 35.57 Delayed Quote.41.37%
NETFLIX -2.36% 291.56 Delayed Quote.11.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
11:36pAT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal
RE
07:40pT MOBILE US : Pennsylvania joins states opposed to merger of T-Mobile, Sprint
RE
09/14AT&T Chief's Exit Plan Sets Off an Activist Challenge -- WSJ
DJ
09/13Communications Services Down on Rotation to Value Stocks -- Communications Se..
DJ
09/13Communications Services Fall on Rotation to Value Stocks -- Communications Se..
DJ
09/09Charlie Ergen Bets on Globalstar in Debt Deal
DJ
09/03T MOBILE US : Illinois joins lawsuit to stop T-Mobile, Sprint merger
RE
08/29DISH NETWORK : Altitude Sports Removes Channel from DISH Lineup
PU
08/26MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Books More Than 250-point Gain After Trump Says China Wa..
DJ
08/24Sinclair Seeks More Local Sports Networks -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 635 M
EBIT 2019 1 718 M
Net income 2019 1 265 M
Debt 2019 12 857 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,41x
EV / Sales2020 2,43x
Capitalization 17 533 M
Chart DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DISH Network Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 43,15  $
Last Close Price 35,57  $
Spread / Highest target 170%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Ergen Executive Chairman
W. Erik Carlson President & Chief Executive Officer
John Swieringa Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul W. Orban CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, SVP & Controller
Atilla Tinic Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION41.37%17 399
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC49.19%94 161
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP50.34%19 739
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC28.54%19 627
CABLE ONE INC52.94%7 157
CYFROWY POLSAT SA22.48%4 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group