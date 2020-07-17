Log in
Boost Mobile : launches new 'Step Up to Vote' campaign, commits to help register, support and inspire voters

07/17/2020 | 11:13am EDT

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile today launched the next generation of its voter registration campaign — "Step Up to Vote." This nonpartisan initiative helps reinforce the importance of voting and provides tips on how to navigate the registration process before the November 3, 2020, general election.

"'Step Up to Vote' is all about making it as easy as possible for every voice to be heard in this election, while supporting voters and providing credible, reliable information to the public," said Andrea Henderson, head of marketing, Boost Mobile. "We are thankful for the thousands of Boost Mobile retailers who are serving as ambassadors, actively engaging their local communities and assisting voters with the registration process."

Step Up to Vote provides voting registration, local issues information
Step Up to Vote resources provide voting and local issues information through Boost Mobile's social media, website and in-store experiences. Information provided through Step Up to Vote includes how and where to register, the latest news on elections and changes to voting processes directly from state officials. Boost Mobile will also provide voter registration opportunities online and in person at more than 3,000 participating Boost Mobile stores nationwide.

The Step Up to Vote campaign focuses heavily on providing nonpartisan information about state and local issues that impact communities where Boost customers live and work. It also includes information about early voting, and how to request an absentee or mail-in ballot (where applicable).

Community involvement is at the heart of Boost Mobile's mission, and the brand has a strong legacy of encouraging voter participation. Its 2016 "Boost Your Voice" campaign successfully provided thousands with voting resources, as well as actual polling places, when Boost Mobile stores across the nation transformed into polling stations to help communities eliminate obstacles such as lines and traveling far from home.

To learn more about the Step Up to Vote campaign, visit boostmobile.com/stepuptovote.

About Boost Mobile
Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's New Upgraded Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boost-mobile-launches-new-step-up-to-vote-campaign-commits-to-help-register-support-and-inspire-voters-301095525.html

SOURCE Boost Mobile


© PRNewswire 2020
