COVID-19 Response: DISH Delivers Colorado-Based ABC, FOX Affiliates to Viewers in La Plata County

03/20/2020 | 08:40pm EDT

COVID-19 Response: DISH Delivers Colorado-Based ABC, FOX Affiliates to Viewers in La Plata County

Connects Customers in Southwest Colorado to the Latest Statewide News Coverage of COVID-19

DURANGO, COLO.

DISH announced today that it has launched the Denver-based network affiliates of ABC (KMGH) and FOX (KDVR) to subscribers in La Plata County. The move brings critical Colorado-based news to viewers in the county, helping them stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following is a statement by Jeff Blum, DISH SVP of Public Policy and Government Affairs:

'As the state confronts the COVID-19 crisis, DISH is pleased to offer subscribers in La Plata County access to Colorado-based news and information. Throughout the market modification process, we have appreciated the leadership of Senator Gardner, Senator Bennet, Representative Tipton, and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser to advocate on behalf of their constituents, most recently by highlighting the importance of delivering state-based news to the region during this critical time. As always, DISH remains committed to serving the connectivity needs of our customers, and we will continue working diligently to deliver the channels our customers want at the right value.'

The Denver stations are available to La Plata County customers on the following DISH channels:

  • ABC (KMGH): Channel 10
  • FOX (KDVR): Channel 31

DISH continues to negotiate with the remaining Denver broadcasters, KCNC (CBS) and KUSA (NBC), to reach a long-term agreement. Currently, viewers in the county have access to these networks via the Albuquerque-based channels. Following a 'market modification' proceeding to legally allow the carriage of Denver-based channels in La Plata County, DISH has been working with the station ownership groups to provide this programming to consumers.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming Sling TV services. Through its strategic spectrum portfolio and other assets, DISH is poised to enter the wireless market as a facilities-based provider of wireless services with a nationwide consumer offering and development of the first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network in the U.S. DISH's OnTech Smart Services brand offers in-home installation of connected home devices and entertainment solutions. DISH Media serves as the company's advertising sales group delivering targeted advertising solutions. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com

For more information on DISH TV, visit www.dish.com

For more information on Sling TV, visit www.sling.com

For more information on OnTech Smart Services, visit www.ontechsmartservices.com

For more information on DISH Media, visit media.dish.com

Subscribe to DISH email alerts: http://about.dish.com/alerts

Follow @DISHNews on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DISHNews

###

Disclaimer

DISH Network Corporation published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 00:39:03 UTC
