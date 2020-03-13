Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DISH Network Corporation    DISH

DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COVID-19 Response: DISH Lends Critical Spectrum to T-Mobile in Effort to Bolster Nationwide Wireless Capacity to Help Consumers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DISH announced that it is providing its entire portfolio of 600 MHz spectrum to T-Mobile at no cost for 60 days. The step was taken as the nation responds to the spread of COVID-19, which has led to the closure of businesses, schools and large gatherings coast to coast.

"DISH is proud to support Americans' personal and professional connectivity needs during this challenging time," said Jeff Blum, DISH SVP of public policy and government affairs. "As we take this step, we'd like to thank the FCC for their leadership on the technological needs arising as a result of the virus, including the increased need for broadband access to help consumers respond to the impact of COVID-19 on daily life."

DISH's 600 MHz spectrum will enhance T-Mobile's network nationwide as wireless users increasingly turn to mobile networks for work and personal use.

About DISH
DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming Sling TV services. Through its strategic spectrum portfolio and other assets, DISH is poised to enter the wireless market as a facilities-based provider of wireless services with a nationwide consumer offering and development of the first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network in the U.S. DISH's OnTech Smart Services brand offers in-home installation of connected home devices and entertainment solutions. DISH Media serves as the company's advertising sales group delivering targeted advertising solutions. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com
For more information on DISH TV, visit www.dish.com
For more information on Sling TV, visit www.sling.com
For more information on OnTech Smart Services, visit www.ontechsmartservices.com
For more information on DISH Media, visit media.dish.com
Subscribe to DISH email alerts: http://about.dish.com/alerts
Follow @DISHNews on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DISHNews

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-response-dish-lends-critical-spectrum-to-t-mobile-in-effort-to-bolster-nationwide-wireless-capacity-to-help-consumers-301023321.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
05:40pCOVID-19 RESPONSE : DISH Lends Critical Spectrum to T-Mobile in Effort to Bolste..
PR
03/11T MOBILE US : California, other states end opposition to T-Mobile, Sprint merger
RE
03/09DISH : Issues $10 Million Bracket Challenge for Hopper Customers
PR
03/03DISH NETWORK : FreeCast Taps Dish and Google Executives Amidst IPO Announcement
AQ
03/02AT&T Adds Another TV Option to Lure Cord-Cutters
DJ
02/20Sprint, T-Mobile Near Agreement on New Merger Terms -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/20Sprint, T-Mobile Near Agreement on New Merger Terms -- Update
DJ
02/19Communications Services Up Amid Mixed Earnings -- Communications Services Rou..
DJ
02/19Cord-Cutting Accelerates, Raising Pressure on Cable Providers
DJ
02/19DISH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group