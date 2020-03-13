COVID-19 Response: DISH Lends Critical Spectrum to T-Mobile in Effort to Bolster Nationwide Wireless Capacity to Help Consumers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DISH announced that it is providing its entire portfolio of 600 MHz spectrum to T-Mobile at no cost for 60 days. The step was taken as the nation responds to the spread of COVID-19, which has led to the closure of businesses, schools and large gatherings coast to coast.

"DISH is proud to support Americans' personal and professional connectivity needs during this challenging time," said Jeff Blum, DISH SVP of public policy and government affairs. "As we take this step, we'd like to thank the FCC for their leadership on the technological needs arising as a result of the virus, including the increased need for broadband access to help consumers respond to the impact of COVID-19 on daily life."

DISH's 600 MHz spectrum will enhance T-Mobile's network nationwide as wireless users increasingly turn to mobile networks for work and personal use.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming Sling TV services. Through its strategic spectrum portfolio and other assets, DISH is poised to enter the wireless market as a facilities-based provider of wireless services with a nationwide consumer offering and development of the first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network in the U.S. DISH's OnTech Smart Services brand offers in-home installation of connected home devices and entertainment solutions. DISH Media serves as the company's advertising sales group delivering targeted advertising solutions. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com

For more information on DISH TV, visit www.dish.com

For more information on Sling TV, visit www.sling.com

For more information on OnTech Smart Services, visit www.ontechsmartservices.com

For more information on DISH Media, visit media.dish.com

Subscribe to DISH email alerts: http://about.dish.com/alerts

Follow @DISHNews on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DISHNews

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-response-dish-lends-critical-spectrum-to-t-mobile-in-effort-to-bolster-nationwide-wireless-capacity-to-help-consumers-301023321.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation