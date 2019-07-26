Log in
DISH Network : Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

07/26/2019 | 12:59pm EDT

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH) will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Monday, July 29, 2019, to discuss its second quarter results. To attend the call, please use the information below for dial-in access.  When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID and ask for the "DISH Network Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call."

(PRNewsfoto/DISH Network Corporation)

Participant conference numbers: (866) 575-6539 (U.S.) and (323) 994-2082, Conference ID: 4730608.

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.

A webcast replay will be available on DISH's Investor Relations website the day of the call and will remain available for 48 hours.

DISH will distribute a financial results news release at 4:01 p.m. ET, prior to the call. It will be posted to the Investor Relations website at http://ir.dish.com.

About DISH
DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming Sling TV services. Through its strategic spectrum portfolio and other assets, DISH is poised to enter the wireless market as a facilities-based provider of wireless services with a nationwide consumer offering and development of the first standalone 5G broadband network in the U.S. DISH's OnTech Smart Services brand offers in-home installation of connected home devices and entertainment solutions. DISH Media serves as the company's advertising sales group delivering targeted advertising solutions. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com 
For more information on DISH TV, visit www.dish.com 
For more information on Sling TV, visit www.sling.com 
For more information on OnTech Smart Services, visit www.ontechsmartservices.com 
For more information on DISH Media, visit media.dish.com 
Subscribe to DISH email alerts: about.dish.com/alerts  
Follow @DISHNews on Twitter: www.twitter.com/DISHNews 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dish-announces-conference-call-for-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-300891773.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
