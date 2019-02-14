DISH Network : Blackout, Gizmodo Unit Weigh on Univision's Results

By Benjamin Mullin

Univision Communications Inc. swung to a loss in the fourth quarter of 2018, hurt by a large impairment charge on its English-language digital unit and a carriage dispute with Dish Network Corp. that negatively affected the Spanish-language broadcaster's revenue.

The carriage dispute, which began in June and continues, is depriving the company of subscriber fees and shrinking the size of its viewership, weakening its ad-sales business.

The closely held broadcaster said that nonadvertising revenue at its media networks unit, which includes subscriber fees, was $279.6 million in the fourth quarter, down 11% from $315.7 million a year earlier. Advertising revenue in that unit fell 6.6% to $337 million.

Univision also took an impairment charge on Gizmodo Media Group, its English-language digital business, of more than $120 million in 2018.

Univision purchased many of the websites in Gizmodo Media Group, including Gizmodo and Lifehacker, for $135 million in a bankruptcy auction held in 2016. It already owned The Root, an African-American news site, and a stake in The Onion, a satirical news site. It put up all of those propertie for sale in July, and the process is continuing.

"These digital brands are longstanding, well-recognized sources of news, information and entertainment in their verticals that we believe can thrive as part of a company whose focus better aligns with theirs," Univision said in a written statement.

The properties aren't worth as much as they were when Univision purchased them, according to a person familiar with the matter, who added that the business environment for digital media has changed in recent years.

Univision's overall revenue fell 8.9% to $688.5 million in the fourth quarter. The company incurred a loss of $73.1 million in the quarter, compared with a profit of $386.7 million a year earlier.

On an earnings conference call on Thursday, Univision Chief Executive Vincent Sadusky said negotiations with Dish to resolve the carriage dispute were under way. He said the Dish blackout would continue to affect the company's subscriber base but added that many of the viewers are migrating to other pay-television providers.

"We believe Dish made a mistake by undervaluing Hispanic America and as a result, other partners are beginning to see the benefit," Mr. Sadusky said.

During the call, Mr. Sadusky highlighted several bright spots, including a ratings revival in several important markets, higher-performing entertainment programming, the launch of new digital apps and strong ratings for the company's UEFA group-stage soccer matches.

The carriage blackout is affecting Dish, too. Earlier this week, the satellite-TV provider said it lost 334,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter. The company attributed more than half of those losses to blackouts with HBO and Univision.