DISH Network : Picks Nokia, Sprint Veterans for Wireless Venture

11/06/2019 | 07:15pm EST

By Drew FitzGerald

Dish Network Corp. appointed two cellular-industry veterans to run its fledgling wireless business, a sign the company is plowing more resources into the venture.

The wireless division of the Englewood, Colo., company hired former Nokia Corp. executive Marc Rouanne to be its chief network officer and ex- Sprint Corp. technology boss Stephen Bye as its chief commercial officer. Dish said both executives will start in December and report directly to Chairman Charlie Ergen.

Dish has spent years amassing a war chest of valuable wireless spectrum licenses. Its wireless plans inched forward earlier this year after the company struck a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice to acquire divested assets from T-Mobile US Inc.'s planned purchase of Sprint, including about 9 million customers on Sprint prepaid plans, most of them on Boost Mobile.

T-Mobile's merger with Sprint is on hold while the carriers fight an antitrust lawsuit brought by a coalition of state attorneys general who argue the wireless merger will hurt competition. Dish has said its intervention will replace whatever competitive force is lost from Sprint's demise.

That case is scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 9, though Mr. Ergen is pressing ahead with plans to set up a fourth nationwide cellphone network using assets peeled off from the enlarged T-Mobile as a springboard.

Mr. Ergen has said that Dish's wireless ambitions will cost at least $10 billion to fulfill once long-term construction and development costs are included. The company hasn't detailed who will fund those goals, though Dish expects to pay for its potential purchases of Boost and Sprint spectrum licenses with cash on hand.

Mr. Rouanne held several positions at Nokia and was its president of mobile networks until 2018. He also served as chairman of Alcatel-Lucent, a rival network-gear maker that Nokia later acquired.

Mr. Bye served as Sprint's chief technology officer from 2011 to 2015, a tumultuous period for the wireless carrier as it digested conflicting technologies acquired through the purchase of operators such as Nextel Communications Inc. He later ran technology and operations at southeastern regional cellphone carrier C-Spire. He left C-Spire earlier this year to lead Connectivity Wireless, a privately held provider of indoor mobile service.

"What's exciting about what Dish is doing is we get to launch this from a greenfield," Mr. Bye said in an interview. "The opportunity to build it from scratch is really exciting."

Dish is pivoting to wireless service as its pay-TV arm contends with changing consumer tastes. The pay-TV unit has about 12 million subscribers, down from 14 million in 2013. The company is expected to report third-quarter financial results early Thursday.

