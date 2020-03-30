DISH Network : SLING TV delivers free news on Amazon Fire TV's 'Live' experience

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the company's "Stay in & SLING" initiative, SLING TV launched a new integration with Amazon Fire TV's "Live" experience, which will begin rolling out to customers in the U.S. today. This new integration will give Fire TV users access to cost-free breaking news channels, as the nation continues to manage a growing number of shelter-in-place orders.

"With social distancing recommendations extended nationally, we are working find new ways to help serve the public as it continues to shelter in place," said Warren Schlichting, group president of SLING TV. "Free, live news on Fire TV is yet another avenue we can tap to deliver immediate, free access to vital information."

Fire TV's Live experience is a series of discovery features that makes it easier to find and watch live TV directly from the Fire TV user interface (UI) without having to open an app; these features include the Live tab, "On Now" rows and an integrated channel guide.

SLING TV is providing complimentary 24/7 live news coverage from ABC News Live, FOX News, select local FOX affiliates and Cheddar News to all Fire TV users in the U.S. through SLING TV's free experience1.

To access the new live TV integration, Fire TV users can scroll to the Live tab, which includes rows of free live content from SLING TV.

Customers who have not previously used SLING TV must download the app on Fire TV and click the "Explore Free Content" option upon opening the app to see free SLING TV content in the Live tab on their Fire TV.

SLING TV unlocks its Sling Blue as public service

Last week, in an effort to help Americans stay home and informed during the COVID-19 crisis, SLING TV launched an offer allowing new SLING TV users to receive SLING Blue free for 14 days. Interested consumers can access this offer by visiting sling.com.

SLING TV's Blue service offers more than 45 live channels, free cloud DVR, over 50,000 on-demand titles and simultaneous viewing on three screens. SLING Blue offers a variety of today's most popular news channels including: CNN, FOX News, HLN, MSNBC, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar News, Newsy and Local Now.

Stay in & SLING Initiative

Earlier this month, SLING TV launched its Stay in & SLING initiative to help keep Americans safe, informed and entertained while practicing social distancing at home during the pandemic. This initiative, in part, provides Americans with cost-free access to news, plus thousands of shows and movies for the whole family, with no paid SLING TV account required.

About SLING TV

SLING TV L.L.C. is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. On select devices, SLING TV offers customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. Additionally, SLING TV offers a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Visit sling.com. SLING TV L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).









1 FOX News, FOX local affiliates and Cheddar News available free for a limited time.

