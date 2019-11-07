Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DISH Network Corporation    DISH

DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DISH Network : Senior Wireless Industry Leaders Marc Rouanne, Stephen Bye to Join DISH Wireless Executive Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 06:25am EST

Senior Wireless Industry Leaders Marc Rouanne, Stephen Bye to Join DISH Wireless Executive Team

- Nokia vet Rouanne to serve as Chief Network Officer, will oversee network architecture, strategy, development

- Former C Spire, Sprint exec Bye appointed Chief Commercial Officer, to lead network application development, commercialization

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 7, 2019/PRNewswire / -- DISH Network Corporation today announced that it has named wireless industry innovators Marc Rouanne and Stephen Byeto its executive wireless leadership team. Rouanne will serve as Chief Network Officer and Bye will serve as Chief Commercial Officer. Both will join DISH as executive vice presidents and report to DISH Co-Founder and Chairman Charlie Ergen.

'There isn't a pattern for the kind of network we are building in the United Statesand we need the best people in the world to make our vision of a virtualized standalone 5G broadband network a reality,' said Ergen. 'Marc and Stephen will help lead our work to redefine the American wireless landscape to the benefit of consumers.'

As Chief Network Officer, Rouanne will oversee the strategy and architecture of the network, its core, and its cloud and edge strategies.

He brings more than 20 years of international management experience in the telecommunications industry, having held executive positions including President of Mobile Networks and Chief Innovation and Operating Officer of Nokia and chairman of the board of Alcatel-Lucent. He is an advocate of opening the traditionally closed systems in wireless networks. Under his leadership, Nokia was the first large telecommunications vendor to join groups such as the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), xRAN Forum and the O-RAN Alliance.

'A visionary and advocate for software-defined and natively automated networks, Marc will be the ideal partner and leader as we design and build the nation's first cloud-native 5G broadband network,' said Ergen. 'He brings a proven track record in delivering transformational innovation.'

'I've been watching over the years as the DISH team has patiently assembled its incredible portfolio and refined its wireless vision,' said Rouanne. 'This team is positioned to deliver a paradigm shift to the American wireless landscape and I'm proud to help make the vision a reality.'

Bye, most recently CEO of Connectivity Wireless, is a 28-year veteran of telecommunications and wireless who served as President of C-Spire and CTO of Sprint. He will lead the DISH wireless enterprise development team. The team's mission is to define, develop and market commercial applications, as well as establish strategic enterprise partnerships that are able to harness the unique architecture of DISH's software-defined 5G broadband network.

'Stephen shares our vision for the transformative power our 5G network will deliver to consumers and enterprises of all types,' said Ergen. 'He will play a critical role in developing and commercializing innovative and disruptive applications built around our unique capabilities like network slicing, flexible capacity management and massive connectivity.'

'DISH is positioned to fundamentally redefine how we think about wireless at all levels, from the retail consumer to the largest enterprise and governmental use cases,' said Bye. 'This greenfield network, the first in a generation, will be an engine of innovation for our economy.'

In addition to Rouanne and Bye, Ergen's direct reports include DISH President and CEO Erik Carlsonand the following executives:

  • Tom Cullen, EVP, Corporate Development, oversees the company's long-term strategic interests including new ventures, partner development and spectrum strategy.
  • Jeff McSchooler, EVP, Wireless Operations, leads the team responsible for the physical construction and operation of DISH's national 5G broadband wireless network.
  • Jeff Blum, SVP, Public Policy and Government Affairs, supervises state and federal government affairs in Washington, D.C.

Rouanne and Bye are expected to join DISH in December.

About Marc Rouanne:

To access a biography and downloadable photo of Marc Rouanne, click here.

About Stephen Bye:

To access a biography and downloadable photo of Stephen Bye, click here.

About DISH
DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming Sling TV services. Through its strategic spectrum portfolio and other assets, DISH is poised to enter the wireless market as a facilities-based provider of wireless services with a nationwide consumer offering and development of the first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network in the U.S. DISH's OnTech Smart Services brand offers in-home installation of connected home devices and entertainment solutions. DISH Media serves as the company's advertising sales group delivering targeted advertising solutions. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com
For more information on DISH TV, visit www.dish.com
For more information on Sling TV, visit www.sling.com
For more information on OnTech Smart Services, visit www.ontechsmartservices.com
For more information on DISH Media, visit media.dish.com
Subscribe to DISH email alerts: http://about.dish.com/alerts
Follow @DISHNews on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DISHNews

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

Disclaimer

DISH Network Corporation published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 11:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
06:33aDISH : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:25aDISH NETWORK : Senior Wireless Industry Leaders Marc Rouanne, Stephen Bye to Joi..
PU
06:16aDISH NETWORK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
06:10aDISH NETWORK CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Y..
AQ
06:06aDISH NETWORK : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
02:49aDISH NETWORK : Chooses Veterans For Wireless Venture
DJ
11/06DISH NETWORK : Picks Nokia, Sprint Veterans for Wireless Venture
DJ
11/05FCC releases order approving Sprint, T-Mobile merger, vote was along party li..
RE
11/04DISH NETWORK : Announces Conference Call for Third Quarter 2019 Financial Result..
PR
10/30KVH INDUSTRIES : Introduces TracVision UHD7 for Ultra High-definition 4K TV Ente..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 629 M
EBIT 2019 1 717 M
Net income 2019 1 276 M
Debt 2019 12 623 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,31x
EV / Sales2020 2,34x
Capitalization 16 522 M
Chart DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DISH Network Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 42,29  $
Last Close Price 33,52  $
Spread / Highest target 186%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Erik Carlson President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles William Ergen Executive Chairman
John Swieringa Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul W. Orban Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Atilla Tinic Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION34.24%16 522
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.64.59%100 738
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION61.86%21 168
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC17.29%17 598
CABLE ONE, INC.63.72%7 662
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.27.21%4 736
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group