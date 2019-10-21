Log in
DISH Network Corporation    DISH

DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
DISH Network : Statement on Agreement with Colorado Attorney General's Office

10/21/2019 | 01:21pm EDT

Today, the Colorado Attorney General's office announced it has dropped its lawsuit to block the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint and has agreed to commitments by DISH as it becomes the nation's fourth facilities-based wireless carrier.

The following statement can be attributed to DISH Chairman Charlie Ergen:

'Today's settlement with Colorado positions DISH, a company founded in Colorado, to make a transformative impact on the wireless market. This will strengthen competition for millions of current and future customers across America while bringing to life the nation's first virtualized standalone 5G broadband network.

'We have worked with the Federal Communications Commission, U.S. Department of Justice and the Colorado Attorney General's office to ensure DISH's aggressive buildout commitments not only preserve but enhance competition. We appreciate that the Colorado AG's office conducted a comprehensive review of the transaction and concluded that it will be joining the DOJ consent decree.

'We are proud to announce that our new wireless headquarters will be located in Littleton. This will bring new jobs and new opportunity to the state, and Colorado will be one of the first ten states in which we will build our 5G network.

'DISH has always provided Americans with innovative service offerings at competitive prices. As we enter the wireless market, we will continue to put consumers first by disrupting the status-quo and accelerating investment across the industry.'

As part of the settlement with the Colorado Attorney General's office, DISH has agreed to the following:

  • DISH will locate its wireless headquarters at the company's 'Riverfront' facility, located in Littleton, CO
  • DISH expects to employ 2,000 full-time employees working primarily on wireless within three years following closing of DISH's acquisition of the prepaid mobile assets previously owned by Sprint (primarily Boost Mobile)
  • Colorado will be among the first ten states in which DISH will deploy 5G broadband service.

For more information about DISH's entry into the wireless business, click here. For b-roll of DISH's new wireless headquarters, click here.

###

Disclaimer

DISH Network Corporation published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 17:20:05 UTC
