Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DISH Network Corporation    DISH

DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DISH Network : T-Mobile beats first-quarter postpaid subscriber estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 04:45pm EDT
T-Mobile logo is advertised on building sign in Los Angeles

T-Mobile US Inc added more monthly bill paying phone subscribers than expected in the first quarter, thanks to cheaper plans compared to its rivals and a surge in demand for phone services as people work from home amid lockdowns.

However, the telecom operator declined to give a full-year outlook due to uncertainty over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It added 452,000 net new monthly paying phone subscribers in the first quarter, above analysts' estimates of 426,000 from research firm FactSet.

The company posted a marginal rise in revenue to $11.1 billion from a year earlier, but misses expectations of $11.38 billion.

T-Mobile had closed 80% of its stores to comply with the lockdown. However, an increase in service revenue offset the fall in demand.

Net income rose to $951 million from $908 million a year earlier. Excluding items, it earned $1.10 per share, above analysts' average estimate of $1.02 per share.

The company said it was expanding its 5G rollout as demand continues to rise during the lockdowns.

This is T-Mobile's first earnings report after it closed its $23 billion merger with Sprint Corp in April and switched its executive leadership, ending a long legal battle with state attorneys general who argued that the merger would be anticompetitive.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Arriana McLymore in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION -5.80% 22.9 Delayed Quote.-31.46%
T-MOBILE US -2.68% 86.59 Delayed Quote.13.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
04:45pDISH NETWORK : T-Mobile beats first-quarter postpaid subscriber estimates
RE
05/04DISH NETWORK : Announces Conference Call for First Quarter 2020 Financial Result..
PR
05/04DISH NETWORK : Watch Star Wars on SLING TV for chance to win lightsaber collecti..
PR
04/24DISH NETWORK : Statement on Introduction of the ‘USA Telecommunications Ac..
PU
04/23DISH NETWORK : Selects Mavenir to Deliver Cloud-Native OpenRAN Software for Nati..
PR
04/21DISH NETWORK CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/21DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders Instea..
PR
04/13Dish Network cuts jobs, re-evaluates business in coronavirus fallout
RE
04/13Dish Network cuts jobs, re-evaluates business in coronavirus fallout
RE
03/30DISH NETWORK : SLING TV delivers free news on Amazon Fire TV's 'Live' experience
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 371 M
EBIT 2020 1 694 M
Net income 2020 1 202 M
Debt 2020 10 595 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,88x
EV / Sales2021 1,89x
Capitalization 12 715 M
Chart DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DISH Network Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 39,47  $
Last Close Price 24,31  $
Spread / Highest target 262%
Spread / Average Target 62,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Erik Carlson President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles William Ergen Executive Chairman
John Swieringa Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul W. Orban Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Atilla Tinic Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-31.46%12 548
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.5.85%105 219
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION0.95%22 740
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-4.97%13 866
CABLE ONE, INC.28.96%10 657
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.0.80%3 946
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group