DISH Network : cuts jobs, re-evaluates business in coronavirus fallout

04/13/2020 | 09:33am EDT
A Dish Network satellite dish is shown on a residential home in Encinitas, California

Dish Network Corp has cut staff and is re-evaluating its business to cope better with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. satellite TV provider told Reuters, without disclosing the number of employees laid off.

"The pandemic has forced us to take a closer look at every aspect of our business, at our work volumes, our areas of focus and investments, and the performance of our team members," Chief Executive Office Erik Carlson told employees in an internal memo, which was seen by Reuters late Sunday.

"I want you to hear directly from me that we've made a series of difficult decisions to reevaluate parts of our business, particularly within In Home Services," he added.

The company had 16,000 employees as of December 31.

Dish has struggled to retain pay-TV subscribers as it repositions itself as a wireless phone carrier, as customers are shifting to online streaming services including those from Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co.

The latest move from Dish, which had not disclosed any coronavirus impact till date, indicates the challenges ahead for the company as it vies for a share in the 5G race.

By Munsif Vengattil
