DISH Network : introduces ' Fiber,' combined Wi-Fi and live streaming TV solution for multifamily communities

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH today introduced DISH Fiber, a new bulk solution for multifamily communities that provides all residents with immediate access to premium managed Wi-Fi and live streaming TV upon move in. DISH Fiber gives property owners the ability to deliver two important services to their residents, with flexible billing options and the ease of managing them as one utility through a single nationwide provider.

"The decision of choosing an internet and TV provider has historically been left to residents, which is more complicated and time-consuming for the consumer, and limits property owners' revenue opportunity," said Brian Neylon, group president of DISH TV. "By eliminating the common pain points often associated with competing providers, DISH Fiber provides residents with the services they want in one solution, while giving property owners more ways to monetize their highly-valued amenities."

Managed Wi-Fi

DISH Fiber provides residents high-speed internet in unit and anywhere on the property, such as the pool, gym, community room or lobby, without needing to switch to a different network. This managed Wi-Fi solution allows residents to access and login to their secure, personal network across all devices to stream video, access social media and browse the internet.

Managed Wi-Fi also provides multifamily communities easy provisioning and management of smart-home and smart-property technology, such as smart locks and thermostats.

Live TV

With DISH Fiber, residents receive a live streaming TV service featuring top channels selected by the property that they can watch anywhere within their community on browser-enabled devices. This streaming content is powered by SMARTBOX®, DISH's revolutionary headend video distribution platform for commercial applications, via a single, centralized satellite dish and is delivered over the property's IP network. This configuration eliminates the need for individual satellite dishes and a separate coax network for video.

Residents have the option to upgrade to a full DISH experience with the company's Hopper family of receivers, without a credit check, long-term commitment or a technician visit, as the equipment is easily self-installed. Customers can choose from any of DISH's standard programming packages, starting at $25 per month, which includes access to pay-per-view and live and recorded programming on-the-go via the DISH Anywhere app.

"The importance of high-speed internet services among apartment residents is undeniable and demands that property owners carefully consider how they implement this service," said Alistair Chatwin, vice president of DISH Business. "With DISH Fiber, property owners can provide an excellent resident experience by giving them immediate access to all of the online and TV content they want when they move in, without having to schedule time off of work or school for complicated installations."

DISH Fiber is available to property owners with no upfront cost and designed to work with any community's existing or upgraded network infrastructure.

