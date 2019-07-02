Log in
07/02 02:44:21 pm
39.035 USD   +0.45%
Dish Network : Names Company Insider CFO As It Reshapes Its Business

07/02/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

By Nina Trentmann

Dish Network Corp. named a company veteran its next finance chief, a move that comes as the satellite-TV operator looks to transform its business amid declining subscriptions in its core segment.

The Englewood, Colo.-based company on Tuesday said it has appointed Paul W. Orban as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective June 29. He succeeds former CFO Steven Swain, who left the post last August to become CFO at Brookdale Senior Living Inc., a U.S. retirement community operator.

Mr. Orban took on the principal financial officer role from Mr. Swain last August. He joined Dish in 1996 and has served as senior vice president and chief accounting officer since December 2015.

Mr. Orban steps up to the CFO role as the Fortune 250 company battles for certain assets -- prepaid subscribers and wireless spectrum licenses -- Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile US Inc. might sell to gain regulatory approval for their $26 billion merger, analysts said.

These assets could provide some of the building blocks Dish needs to build its planned 5G network, at a time when the company's traditional business is under pressure from cord-cutters abandoning its packages in search of cheaper forms of entertainment.

Dish declined to comment.

As the new CFO, Mr. Orban will be tasked with securing financing for the deal, should Dish come to an agreement with Sprint, T-Mobile and regulators involved with the merger, said Kevin Roe, president at Roe Equity Research LLC. The deal could involve network assets, wireless spectrum and Boost Mobile, a prepaid wireless brand, he said.

"The asset purchase would dramatically change the company and require a whole new level of financing, potentially through a strategic partner," Mr. Roe said.

Mr. Orban will likely need to tap capital markets even if the deal falls through. The company has $1.3 billion in debt maturing this year, with another $1.1 billion in 2020 and $2 billion coming due in 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Dish also needs fresh capital to finance the build out of its 5G network, said Chris Mooney, an analyst at S&P Global Ratings. The costs for the rollout could amount to $10 billion or more, he said.

"The new CFO will have to organize financing and shore up the balance sheet," said S&P's Mr. Mooney.

Meanwhile, Dish's core business is continuing to lose subscribers. The company had 9.9 million satellite-TV subscribers at the end of 2018, down 1.1 million from a year earlier, and lost another 266,000 customers in the quarter ended March 31. Its internet-based offering, a service called Sling TV launched in 2015, only added 7,000 subscribers during that period of time.

That's hurting the company's top and bottom lines. Dish said total revenue fell 5.35% to $13.62 billion in 2018, from $14.39 billion in 2017. Net income fell to $1.57 billion last year, from $2.09 billion in 2017.

The slump in earnings is a point of concern. But as a company insider, Mr. Orban has an advantage as the new finance chief, Mr. Mooney said. "He has a good understanding of the customer base and the culture at Dish," the analyst said.

Before serving as Dish's accounting chief, Mr. Orban worked as the company's corporate controller from 2003 to 2015. He also served as EchoStar's senior vice president and corporate controller from 2008 to 2012 as part of a management services agreement between Dish and EchoStar, a company from which it separated in 2008.

"Paul has been with us virtually every step of the way, having joined DISH weeks before we signed our first customer," said Dish Chief Executive Erik Carlson, in a statement. "His encyclopedic knowledge of every aspect of our business, its finances and its strategic vision has made him an indispensable counselor to me and an outstanding leader to our business."

Compensation details for Mr. Orban weren't immediately available.

Write to Nina Trentmann at Nina.Trentmann@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 0.21% 38.96 Delayed Quote.55.63%
SPRINT CORP 4.71% 6.885 Delayed Quote.13.06%
