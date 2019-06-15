Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DISH Network Corporation    DISH

DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dish in Lead for Sprint, T-Mobile Assets -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/15/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Drew FitzGerald, Sarah Krouse and Brent Kendall

Dish Network Corp. is leading the race to scoop up assets that the Justice Department says Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile US Inc. must sell to save their $26 billion merger, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dish Executive Chairman Charlie Ergen has been trying to convince antitrust enforcers the wireless merger is bad for competition. Now he is arguing the best way to remedy that is to force the wireless operators to cast off more of the business to Dish.

His satellite-TV operator is in talks to buy prepaid subscribers and wireless spectrum licenses from the merger partners, the people said. Discussions are expected to continue over the weekend and Dish may not reach a deal. Other suitors include cable operators Charter Communications Inc. and Altice USA Inc., the people said.

Justice Department officials want the buyer to keep together assets it purchases, people familiar with the matter said. Dish, meanwhile, has amassed vast amounts of wireless spectrum over the years that it needs to put to use or risk losing its licenses. New Street Research analysts estimate at least $35 billion of spectrum is at risk.

Mr. Ergen met jointly with Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai and Justice Department antitrust chief Makan Delrahim this week and "explained the need for a minimum of four nationwide mobile network operators," according to an FCC filing posted Friday.

The T-Mobile-Sprint deal earned the FCC chairman's blessing last month after the merger partners agreed to divest of Sprint's Boost Mobile prepaid brand and to invest in rural broadband. But the Justice Department is still pushing the companies to shed more assets, such as wireless spectrum licenses, and make other commitments that would preserve competition in the cellular market, according to people familiar with the talks.

Mr. Ergen spent the better part of a decade in pursuit of other telecom companies, joining talks to acquire MetroPCS, Clearwire and DirecTV, among other firms. Those companies ultimately rejected his overtures and joined T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T Inc., respectively.

In 2013, he sought to buy Sprint. In 2015, he tried to buy T-Mobile. Last year, he went after Sprint again.

The missed connections have given Mr. Ergen the reputation of someone who "snatches defeat from the jaws of victory," New Street Research analyst Jonathan Chaplin said.

"He's screwed it up for himself in the past by overplaying his hand," Mr. Chaplin said, though he described Mr. Ergen as "exceptionally bright and perfectly capable of extracting a good deal for himself."

Sprint opted last year to instead join T-Mobile in an all-stock deal that would leave the U.S. with three nationwide cellphone carriers instead of four. The deal seeks economies of scale in a mature U.S. wireless market dominated by Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T. Previous efforts, however, have been derailed by antitrust concerns.

Mr. Ergen has long threatened to spoil the wireless deal. The billionaire was among the deal's early opponents and has funded a group of lawyers and economists who argue the transaction would harm competition.

Dish doesn't offer cellphone service and doesn't directly compete with either wireless carrier. The company is building a bare-bones 5G network using spectrum it has amassed at auctions over the past decade.

Its core business selling satellite-TV services has suffered as customers defect. It lost nearly 1 million subscribers last year, putting pressure on the business to diversify. Bundling cellphone and satellite services could help Dish compete with cable providers that can already sell broadband services.

The Englewood, Colo., company is wiring its cellular network first for the Internet of Things market that includes vehicles, sensors and other connected devices. The company hasn't identified any major business customers for the network. It plans to later upgrade that skeleton network through a second construction phase to address a broader customer base in later years.

That strategy has put Dish in the crosshairs of FCC officials, who are concerned that Mr. Ergen is squatting on valuable airwaves. The agency last year warned the company that it could take away some of its licenses unless it can credibly demonstrate it expects to use them to serve customers.

Handing Dish a cellphone business could solve problems for several parties. T-Mobile and Sprint would have all the federal approvals they need to close their merger, a powerful weapon in pending litigation against a group of Democratic state attorneys general. The state officials broke with the Justice Department this week and filed a lawsuit seeking to block the tie-up, arguing it would raise prices and reduce innovation.

The divestiture would also let Mr. Ergen run a cellphone business that satisfies FCC regulations. He has acknowledged that his company doesn't have the capital it needs to finish its full network.

"But that capital could come in many shapes and forms," Mr. Ergen said last year during a conference call. "And like anything else, when you have a really good business plan, you can find partnerships and or capital to make those things happen."

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com, Sarah Krouse at sarah.krouse@wsj.com and Brent Kendall at brent.kendall@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION -0.92% 37.54 Delayed Quote.50.34%
SPRINT CORP 2.94% 7.01 Delayed Quote.20.45%
T-MOBILE US 0.60% 74.9 Delayed Quote.17.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
02:48aDish in Lead for Sprint, T-Mobile Assets -- WSJ
DJ
06/14In Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks, Power Shifts to a Familiar Agitator -- Upda..
DJ
06/14In Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks, Power Shifts to a Familiar Agitator
DJ
06/14Dish Leads Bidding to Buy Assets From Sprint, T-Mobile
DJ
06/13Altice, Charter, DISH on DoJ shortlist for Sprint, T-Mobile assets
AQ
06/03DISH NETWORK : Congress Takes First Step Toward TV Retrans Fee Reform
AQ
05/30AT&T : ATVA Seeks To Secure STELAR ‘For Consumers'
AQ
05/23DISH NETWORK : military and first responders offer provides unique features, dis..
PU
05/21PATRICK THOMAS : Dish to Buy EchoStar's Broadcast Satellite-Service Business -- ..
DJ
05/20Sprint and Qiagen rise while Apple and Dish decline
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 416 M
EBIT 2019 1 728 M
Net income 2019 1 267 M
Debt 2019 13 039 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,09
P/E ratio 2020 20,33
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,58x
Capitalization 17 406 M
Chart DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DISH Network Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 47,7 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Ergen Executive Chairman
W. Erik Carlson President & Chief Executive Officer
John Swieringa Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul W. Orban CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, SVP & Controller
Atilla Tinic Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION50.34%16 670
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC37.59%84 961
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC25.16%17 830
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP39.33%17 697
CABLE ONE INC39.12%6 428
CYFROWY POLSAT SA33.63%4 385
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About