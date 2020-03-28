Free Saturday Concert: SLING TV to Stream Grand Ole Opry featuring Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the "Stay in & SLING" initiative, SLING TV will stream Grand Ole Opry's 4,917th consecutive Saturday night concert with music legends Vince Gill and Amy Grant. The event is part of the SLING TV free experience, with no paid SLING TV account required. The duo will take the stage with their daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill for an intimate live performance hosted by popular TV and radio personality Bobby Bones, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

"The Grand Ole Opry has blessed us with best in country music every week for nearly a century," said Warren Schlichting, group president, SLING TV. "We are proud to present this legendary stage to the nation as part of our free experience. Customer or not, everyone's welcome to join."

"I can't count the number of times I have walked through our house on the way to the coffee pot, hearing Vince or one of the kids working on a song and wishing the whole world was surrounded by music the way I have been," said Amy Grant. "Music is healing and soul-filling and connects us to each other. I'm honored and thrilled that our family has been asked to take the Opry stage on Saturday night."

Before the live concert, country music fans can catch an encore tribute to Kenny Rogers performed by Brad Paisley, Vince Gill and Marty Stuart, at 7 p.m. ET.

How to Access the SLING TV Free Experience

The SLING TV free experience is available through a simple app download on a Roku, Amazon or Android device. Once downloaded, click "Browse as Guest" or "Try SLING Free" to begin watching. The SLING TV free experience is also accessible online by visiting watch.sling.com on a Chrome, Safari or Edge browser. The SLING TV free experience is currently not available on iOS devices.

Current SLING TV subscribers can access free content from SLING TV within the user interface on any SLING TV-supported device, without changing their subscription. Former SLING TV subscribers may need to click on "Rent Movies" and navigate to My TV to access the SLING TV free experience.

SLING TV unlocks its Sling Blue as public service

Earlier this week in an effort to motivate Americans to stay home, and stay informed during the COVID-19 crisis, SLING TV unlocked SLING Blue and has made the service free for 14 days to those new to SLING TV.

SLING TV's Blue service offers more than 45 live channels, free cloud DVR, over 50,000 on-demand titles, and allows simultaneous viewing on three screens. SLING Blue offers a variety of today's most popular news channels including: CNN, FOX News, HLN, MSNBC, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar News, Newsy and Local Now.

"Stay in & SLING" Initiative

Last week, SLING TV launched its " Stay in & SLING " initiative to help keep Americans safe, informed and entertained while practicing social distancing at home during the pandemic. This initiative, in part, provides Americans with cost-free access to news, plus thousands of shows and movies for the whole family, with no paid SLING TV account required.

About SLING TV

SLING TV L.L.C. is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. On select devices, SLING TV offers customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. Additionally, SLING TV offers a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Visit sling.com . SLING TV L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-saturday-concert-sling-tv-to-stream-grand-ole-opry-featuring-vince-gill-amy-grant-jenny-gill-and-corrina-grant-gill-301031311.html

SOURCE Sling TV L.L.C.