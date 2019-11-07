Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DISH Network Corporation    DISH

DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/07 04:00:00 pm
34.69 USD   +3.49%
06:02pSling TV Boosts Dish Subscriber Count -- Update
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:25aSling TV Boosts Dish Subscriber Count
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sling TV Boosts Dish Subscriber Count -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 06:02pm EST

By Drew FitzGerald

Dish Network Corp. posted a surprise customer gain in the third quarter as its internet-TV business overshadowed accounts lost on the satellite side.

Overall, the company posted a net gain of 148,000 pay-TV customers during the three months that ended Sept. 30, its first such increase since 2017. That included a loss of 66,000 satellite-TV customers while internet-based Sling TV added 214,000 customers. Dish ended the period with 12.2 million pay-TV subscribers.

Financial analysts expected the company to post a loss of 162,000 subscribers, according to an average of estimates compiled by FactSet.

Dish's earnings have come under pressure in recent years as satellite-TV customers drop their channel bundles in search of cheaper alternatives. Some have stopped paying for live TV altogether.

Rival channel bundlers have suffered more defections, however. AT&T Inc. reported a loss of 1.4 million pay-TV customers over the same third-quarter period, a figure that included customer declines in its online TV service.

AT&T recently increased prices for its AT&T TV Now streaming video service, while Sony Corp. said it would scrap its PlayStation Vue streaming service. Dish has also raised Sling TV prices, though its basic packages still attract cost-conscious customers with plans as low as $25 a month.

Dish's earnings fell as it traded satellite subscribers for gains at Sling TV. Its average revenue per user slipped to $85.29 during the quarter from $86.29 a year earlier.

Dish reported a third-quarter profit of $353.3 million, or 66 cents a share, down from $431.7 million, or 82 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 6.7% to $3.17 billion.

Growth at Dish was under pressure last year as the company fought with Univision over carriage rates. The two sides struck a deal in March to restore the Spanish-language channels.

The company resolved a standoff with Fox Corp. earlier this year that threatened the airing of National Football League games. It continued to negotiate with Fox over carriage of its regional sports networks. Fox Corp. and Wall Street Journal parent News Corp share common ownership.

Other disputes have lasted longer. AT&T-owned HBO has been unavailable through Dish or Sling for more than a year.

Dish executives said Thursday that cord-cutting helped boost growth at Sling, which highlights the value of its "skinny" channel bundles. Chief Executive Erik Carlson said he couldn't remember a recent quarter in which the company hadn't entered a programming spat with a channel owner as the company focuses on managing its costs.

"We make hard decisions," Mr. Carlson said in a call with analysts. "These are decisions that we've made to try to grow our customer relationships in a profitable manner."

Mr. Ergen has focused much of the past few months on Dish's planned wireless business. The still-unbuilt wireless network could be bolstered by assets divested by Sprint Corp. if the cellphone carrier is able to close its planned merger with rival T-Mobile US Inc.

Dish said Thursday that it would raise about $1 billion through newly issued shares to help pay for the new wireless venture, among other uses. The company said Mr. Ergen, who owns about 52% of the company, will fully exercise his rights to participate in the stock offering.

Dish shares rose 3.5% to $34.69 Thursday. They have climbed nearly 40% so far this year.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T 0.43% 39.42 Delayed Quote.37.53%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 3.49% 34.69 Delayed Quote.34.24%
NEWS CORPORATION -1.70% 13.32 Delayed Quote.19.38%
SONY CORPORATION -1.33% 6552 End-of-day quote.27.27%
SPRINT CORPORATION 0.65% 6.19 Delayed Quote.5.50%
T-MOBILE US 0.00% 81.86 Delayed Quote.28.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
06:02pSling TV Boosts Dish Subscriber Count -- Update
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:25aSling TV Boosts Dish Subscriber Count
DJ
07:23aDISH NETWORK CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
07:14aDISH NETWORK : Announces Rights Offering
PR
06:55aDISH NETWORK : beats profit estimates on higher pay-TV subscriber addition
RE
06:33aDISH : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:25aDISH NETWORK : Senior Wireless Industry Leaders Marc Rouanne, Stephen Bye to Joi..
PU
06:16aDISH NETWORK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
06:10aDISH NETWORK CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Y..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 629 M
EBIT 2019 1 717 M
Net income 2019 1 276 M
Debt 2019 12 623 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,31x
EV / Sales2020 2,34x
Capitalization 16 522 M
Chart DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DISH Network Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 42,29  $
Last Close Price 33,52  $
Spread / Highest target 186%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Erik Carlson President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles William Ergen Executive Chairman
John Swieringa Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul W. Orban Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Atilla Tinic Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION34.24%16 522
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.64.59%100 738
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION61.86%21 168
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC17.29%17 598
CABLE ONE, INC.63.72%7 662
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.27.21%4 736
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group