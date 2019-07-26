Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DISH Network Corporation    DISH

DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sprint, T-Mobile win U.S. antitrust approval for $26 billion merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 03:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: T-Mobile CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure pose for pictures on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc won U.S. antitrust approval for its $26 billion (£21 billion) takeover of rival Sprint Corp, the Justice Department said Friday, clearing a major hurdle to a deal that merges the nation's third and fourth largest wireless carriers.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc won U.S. antitrust approval for its $26 billion (£21 billion) takeover of rival Sprint Corp, the Justice Department said Friday, clearing a major hurdle to a deal that merges the nation's third and fourth largest wireless carriers.

The companies have agreed to divest Sprint's prepaid businesses, including Boost Mobile, to satellite television firm Dish Network Corp to create a fourth U.S. wireless carrier.

The Justice Department indicated the deal would improve competition and the rollout of faster 5G networks by combining weaker players and creating a strong, new No. 4, in Dish, that has unused spectrum, which can be activated. Critics, including some state attorneys general, say competition won't increase and prices for mobile phone plans will rise.

The deal is a clear success for T-Mobile Chief Executive Officer John Legere, who will be the CEO of the combined company and who pushed back at critics arguing a more concentrated market would lead to higher prices.

"It's a bit dumbfounding to think that we've decided to go and build this network and go through this merger so that we can become the basic, lazy, fat, dumb and arrogant players that we were born to teach how to behave," he told analysts in a conference call.

Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, head of the Justice Department's antitrust division, said the deal would hasten the development of 5G, the next generation of wireless.

Shares of T-Mobile, which is about 63 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom AG, were up 5.3% at $84.17. Shares of Sprint, which is about 84 percent owned by Softbank Group Corp, rose 7.1% to $7.97. Dish was up 0.7% at $39.44.

But the deal still faces a significant challenge: A group of U.S. state attorneys general, including from New York and California, have sued to block the merger on antitrust grounds, arguing the proposed deal would cost consumers more than $4.5 billion annually.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James indicated the lawsuit would continue, at least in part because of what critics see as Dish's failure to live up to pledges it had made.

"We have serious concerns that cobbling together this new fourth mobile player, with the government picking winners and losers, will not address the merger’s harm to consumers, workers, and innovation," she said.

The Justice Department, backed by five state attorneys general, said the deal required the merging companies to sell Virgin Mobile and Sprint's prepaid business and provide Dish with access to 20,000 cell sites and hundreds of retail locations.

Prepaid wireless phones are generally sought by lower-income people who cannot pass a credit check.

Dish has agreed to acquire spectrum, or airwaves that carry data, in a deal valued at $3.6 billion from the merged firm and pay $1.4 billion for Sprint's prepaid business that serves about 9.3 million customers. Dish will get access to the new T-Mobile's network for seven years while it builds its own 5G network.

T-Mobile and Dish are also required to work out a deal where T-Mobile can use Dish's unused 600 MHz spectrum and the companies are required to use eSIM, which allows consumers to switch easily between carriers, a Justice Department official said.

SCEPTICAL LAWMAKERS

T-Mobile competes with Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.

U.S. consumers tend to stick with one mobile carrier for years, giving companies a steady stream of cash. As more people rely on cell phones for social media, banking or news and entertainment, the lines have blurred between telecom, content and cable companies, just as so-called 5G technology promises to make mobile phones even more powerful.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement on Friday he would soon circulate a formal order supporting the deal. The FCC could vote on final approval in August or September, officials said.

The FCC agreed to give Dish more time to use spectrum it previously acquired. The company could face up to $2.2 billion in penalties and lose its spectrum licenses if it fails to meet its commitments to build its network, according to a letter filed Friday with the FCC. Dish must have a 5G network covering at least 70% of the U.S. population no later than June 14, 2023.

Dish has spent years stockpiling wireless spectrum and faced a looming March 2020 deadline to build a product using the spectrum in order to fulfil its licence requirements.

Some senior lawmakers remained sceptical about the merger, including Senators Mike Lee, a Republican, and Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, the top lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee.

Lee said he was hopeful the divestiture would succeed but uneasy about Dish's dual role as a critic of the transaction and a buyer of divested assets.

Klobuchar, who is running for president, reiterated that she had wanted the deal stopped. "It looked like a bad deal then, and it looks like a bad deal today, despite the parties’ promises and this proposed consent decree,” she said.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Nick Zieminski and Angela Moon in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Diane Bartz and David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T 1.12% 34.185 Delayed Quote.16.47%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 1.28% 14.844 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 0.46% 39.395 Delayed Quote.56.87%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1.09% 5665 End-of-day quote.-19.13%
SPRINT CORP 7.39% 7.985 Delayed Quote.27.84%
T-MOBILE US 5.02% 83.85 Delayed Quote.25.62%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 1.30% 57.1 Delayed Quote.0.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
03:54pSprint, T-Mobile win U.S. antitrust approval for $26 billion merger
RE
03:37pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rise To New Intraday Record Highs Friday
DJ
03:26pDish Network has tough road to become competitive mobile carrier
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12pT-Mobile says cost to close merger with Sprint should come down by 10%
RE
01:39pU.S. Approves T-Mobile, Sprint Merger -- 3rd Update
DJ
01:17pDish Cuts Off 22 Disney-Owned Regional Sports Networks
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:59pDISH NETWORK : Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Resul..
PR
12:56pU.S. Approves T-Mobile, Sprint Merger -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 408 M
EBIT 2019 1 704 M
Net income 2019 1 241 M
Debt 2019 12 941 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,52x
EV / Sales2020 2,68x
Capitalization 18 377 M
Chart DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DISH Network Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 46,80  $
Last Close Price 39,17  $
Spread / Highest target 329%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Ergen Executive Chairman
W. Erik Carlson President & Chief Executive Officer
John Swieringa Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul W. Orban CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, SVP & Controller
Atilla Tinic Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION56.87%18 377
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC42.30%90 592
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC30.51%20 206
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP44.34%19 047
CABLE ONE INC48.64%6 948
CYFROWY POLSAT SA32.47%4 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group